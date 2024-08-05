Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 5, 2024 / 4:53 PM

Gunmen kill Mexican crime reporter despite his police protection

By Allen Cone

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Gunmen in Mexico shot and killed a crime reporter in the central state of Guanajuato on Sunday.

Alejandro Martínez Noguez died in Celaya after suffering the attack while in his car. He survived a similar attack on his life in 2022, the BBC reported.

Advertisement

At the time of his slaying, he was under police protection by two officers who ineffectively returned fire at the assailants.

Martinez went by the nickname "El Hijo del Llanero Solitito," which is "The Son of the Lone Ranger" in English.

Related

He died in a hospital from his bullet wounds.

The journalist, who was in his 50s, ran a popular news outlet on Facebook, which has about 344,000 followers.

Hours before the attack, Martínez covered a fatal car accident on a dangerous stretch of highway. He posted a 20-minute video about the incident.

Guanajuato, Mexico, has a population of 6,166,934 in central Mexico. Celaya has a population of 310,413.

In Mexico, more than 150 media workers have been killed since 1994, according to campaign group Reporters Without Borders.

Advertisement

"Mexican authorities must act immediately to find and arrest the killers of Alejandro Martínez Noguez, whose death underscores the dangers journalists face in the city of Celaya and its environs," Committee to Project Journalists Mexico Representative Jan-Albert Hootsen, said in a statement. "His shooting while under police protection is a shocking example of the dangers facing journalists trying to keep the Mexican public informed about what is happening in their country."

Earlier this month, Federico Hans, a journalist in Caborca in northern Sonora state, was shot and wounded as he got into his car outside his home.

On June 29, Víctor Culebro was found dead along a highway in the southern state of Chiapas.

Latest Headlines

Dow sinks more than 1,000 points in global market sell-off
World News // 9 hours ago
Dow sinks more than 1,000 points in global market sell-off
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Wall Street suffered its worst day since 2022 on Monday as the Dow plunged 1,034 points, the S&P 500 sank 3% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.4%, over fears of a U.S. recession.
Year after coup, U.S. finishes withdrawal from key military base in Niger
World News // 1 hour ago
Year after coup, U.S. finishes withdrawal from key military base in Niger
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United States announced Monday the withdraw completion of forces and assets from a key U.S.-built military base in Niger following last year's coup.
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Iran and its most powerful military arm, Lebanon's Hezbollah, cannot but avenge last week double assassinations by Israel of Hamas leader in Tehran and Hezbollah top commander in Beirut.
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Israel prepare for possibility of retaliation from Iran, greater regional war
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The United States and Israel on Monday were preparing for a possible attack by Iran to punish the Jewish state for the apparent assassination of top Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
EU says TikTok agrees to permanently remove 'TikTok Lite' rewards program
World News // 5 hours ago
EU says TikTok agrees to permanently remove 'TikTok Lite' rewards program
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The European Commission announced on Monday that TikTok has agreed to permanently remove TikTok Lite Rewards in a binding commitment.
Mali cuts ties with Ukraine over assistance to rebels
World News // 6 hours ago
Mali cuts ties with Ukraine over assistance to rebels
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The current Mali government said on Sunday it has cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine suggesting it was involved with helping rebels strike against its soldiers and Russia's Wagner Group.
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees to India as protesters storm her residence
World News // 6 hours ago
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees to India as protesters storm her residence
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Bangladesh's embattled Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, quit and fled the country after protesters stormed her official residence in Dhaka, the capital, amid a growing revolt that began over quotas for government jobs.
Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable'
World News // 9 hours ago
Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Australia on Monday raised its terror threat alert level to "probable," citing an increased threat of domestic terrorism due to radicalization, mostly online.
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
World News // 12 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over an event marking the placement of new nuclear-capable ballistic missile launchers on the frontline of the border with South Korea, state media reported Monday.
Houthis strike Liberian-flagged vessel in Gulf of Aden
World News // 16 hours ago
Houthis strike Liberian-flagged vessel in Gulf of Aden
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen struck a Liberian-flagged vessel in the gulf of Arden, the Iran proxy militia said Sunday as it resumes its attacks in the Red Sea following a two-week hiatus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initiative
Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initiative
Sen. Tim Scott weds South Carolina designer
Sen. Tim Scott weds South Carolina designer
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC' Central Park
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC' Central Park
11 firefighters among 14 injured in massive NYC blaze
11 firefighters among 14 injured in massive NYC blaze
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement