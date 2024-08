Mali's transitional government said it had cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine over its involvement sharing intel that led to a strike on Malian soldiers and Wagner group mercenaries. File Photo by Hadama Diakite/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Mali cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine suggesting it was involved with helping rebels strike against its soldiers and Russia's Wagner Group. Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, a representative for Mali's transitional government, announced the decision in a televised address Sunday.

"The transitional government of the Republic of Mali condemns the hostility of the authorities of Ukraine who do not observe that Mali has always called for the peaceful settlement of the crisis between the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Maiga said.

Mali said dozens of its soldiers and Wagner group mercenaries died over several days of fighting against the separatist group Tuareg and other fighters with ties to al-Qaeda. Country officials said their forces were ambushed while waiting for reinforcements.

Ukrainian intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Ukrainian television last week that it had given the rebels "necessary information" for attacks on Mali soldiers and Wagner. Wagner had been heavily involved in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Mali officials suggested that they were surprised by Ukrainian actions despite receiving help from a perceived enemy of Kyiv in the Wagner Group.

Last year, the Biden administration blacklisted three Malian military officers accused of bringing the Wagner group there to fight against the rebels. The administration accused Col. Sadio Camara Col. Alou Boi Diarra and Lt. Col. Adama Bagayoko for contributing to Wagner and destabilizing the country.

