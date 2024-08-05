Advertisement
World News
Aug. 5, 2024 / 5:24 AM

Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border

By Thomas Maresca
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a ceremony to transfer a new-type tactical ballistic missile weapon system in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a ceremony to transfer a new-type tactical ballistic missile weapon system in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over an event marking the movement of new nuclear-capable ballistic missile launchers to frontline units, state media reported Monday, in the latest round of escalating tensions along the inter-Korean border.

Kim led a "ceremony for transferring 250 new-type tactical ballistic missile launchers" in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

Before the ceremony, Kim reviewed the launchers, which KCNA said were commissioned as a "new pivotal attack weapon of the DPRK armed forces" and would be transferred to the "frontier military units."

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Related

Details were not provided about the new launchers, but North Korea has held recent weapons tests of nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles.

Last month, the North launched a new version of its Hwasong-11 which it claimed was capable of carrying a "super-large warhead."

The missile, also known as the KN-23, is a highly maneuverable weapon believed to have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. North Korea has been supplying weapons to Moscow as the centerpiece of a strengthening economic and military relationship between the two isolated regimes, Washington and Seoul say.

Advertisement

The North Korean leader pointed to "ever-escalating military confrontation moves" by the United States and its allies as the incitement for Pyongyang to continue developing its weapons capabilities.

South Korea's Unification Ministry, which oversees inter-Korean relations, rebutted Kim's claim Monday.

"The main reason for threatening peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is that North Korea is illegally developing nuclear weapons and missiles and thereby directly threatening South Korea and the world," ministry spokesman Koo Byoung-sam said at a press briefing.

In a separate briefing, the South Korean military said it was working with the United States to "track and confirm the performance and deployment of weapons systems that North Korea has publicly reported."

The weapons appear "intended to be used for various means, both for attack and for threats against South Korea," Col. Lee Sung-joon, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

In his address, Kim also mentioned the recent reports of flooding and damage from heavy rains that struck North Korea last week. The city of Sinuiju and Uiju County, which border China, were inundated with record-breaking rain that may have left over 1,000 people dead or missing, according to South Korean media.

"To hold a ceremony of transferring the new-type weapon system, even at a time when the whole country has turned out in a campaign for recovery from flood damage, is a manifestation of the firm will of our Party to push ahead with the bolstering of defense capabilities," Kim said.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Kim slammed South Korea's "rubbish" media for spreading "false rumors" about the flood casulaties, according to KCNA. He also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his offer of assistance, saying he could "deeply feel the special emotion towards a genuine friend in the most difficult period."

Latest Headlines

Houthis strike Liberian-flagged vessel in Gulf of Aden
World News // 5 hours ago
Houthis strike Liberian-flagged vessel in Gulf of Aden
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen struck a Liberian-flagged vessel in the gulf of Arden, the Iran proxy militia said Sunday as it resumes its attacks in the Red Sea following a two-week hiatus.
British prime minister condemns spreading violent protests as 'far-right thuggery'
World News // 7 hours ago
British prime minister condemns spreading violent protests as 'far-right thuggery'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain condemned violent protests that have erupted throughout the country following last week's brutal stabbing spree as "far-right thuggery."
90 people killed in Bangladesh student protests
World News // 9 hours ago
90 people killed in Bangladesh student protests
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday during clashes between police and anti-government protesters.
Palestinian captives detail torture by dogs, tear gas in Israeli prison
World News // 16 hours ago
Palestinian captives detail torture by dogs, tear gas in Israeli prison
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Three Palestinian detainees held captive by Israel have been interviewed by a prisoner rights commission, detailing allegations of torture at a notorious Israeli facility.
Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
World News // 16 hours ago
Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday that Ukraine has received a shipment of F-16 fighter jets amid its war with Russia.
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
World News // 19 hours ago
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Hamas leaders have begun the process of choosing a new head for the movement but the possibility of who might ultimately be selected is not clear.
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
World News // 19 hours ago
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Western countries including Italy, Britain, France and the United States have advised citizens in Lebanon to leave the country.
IDF strikes kill 26, wound dozens in Gaza, West Bank
World News // 1 day ago
IDF strikes kill 26, wound dozens in Gaza, West Bank
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces targeted a Hamas command center in northern Gaza and Hamas militants in the West Bank, which killed 26 and injured dozens more in separate airstrikes Saturday.
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military on Saturday claimed it sank a Russian submarine during at attack on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in the occupied Crimean peninsula.
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
World News // 1 day ago
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Anti-immigration and anti-fascist protesters occasionally clashed at relatively small demonstrations in parts of Britain on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initative
Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initative
Sen. Tim Scott weds South Carolina designer
Sen. Tim Scott weds South Carolina designer
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
11 firefighters among 14 injured in massive NYC blaze
11 firefighters among 14 injured in massive NYC blaze
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement