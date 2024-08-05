Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 5, 2024 / 10:51 AM / Updated at 11:12 AM

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees to India as protesters storm her residence

By Paul Godfrey
Black smoke rises from Dhaka University's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical Center on Sunday amid clashes between demonstrators and supporters of the ruling Awami League on day one of a civil non-cooperation movement aimed at ramping up pressure on the government. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement organizers' demand for the government to stand down was met less than 24 hours later when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina quit and fled the country. Photo by Monirul Alam/EPA-EFE
Black smoke rises from Dhaka University's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical Center on Sunday amid clashes between demonstrators and supporters of the ruling Awami League on day one of a civil non-cooperation movement aimed at ramping up pressure on the government. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement organizers' demand for the government to stand down was met less than 24 hours later when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina quit and fled the country. Photo by Monirul Alam/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Bangladesh's embattled prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, resigned Monday and fled the country after protesters stormed her official residence in the capital amid a growing revolt that began over quotas for government jobs in which hundreds of mostly protesters have died.

The announcement from the head of the army, Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman, came after security forces were overwhelmed by thousands of people incensed by a violent government crackdown descending on the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of Dhaka, setting cars and offices ablaze.

Advertisement

Footage circulating online shows protesters celebrating inside Hasina's residence, removing furniture and elsewhere in the city trying to tear down a statue of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, former prime minister and leader of the country's independence movement, who was assassinated in 1975.

Promising the formation of an interim government, Zaman pleaded with demonstrators to call off their protests.

Advertisement

"Whatever demands you have, we will fulfil and bring back peace to the nation, please help us in this, stay away from violence," said Zaman who promised the military would also back off.

"The military will not fire at anyone, the police will not fire at anyone, I have given orders."

Hasina arrived by helicopter in India at a military airbase 17 miles east of Delhi on Monday evening with the BBC reporting that she may be en route to London, citing unconfirmed reports.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that he wanted to see urgent action to "ensure democracy" won out -- but made no mention of Hasina coming to Britain or any discussions regarding where she might go into exile.

"The right to peaceful protest must be protected and never subjected to violence, and we call on the authorities to release all peaceful protesters and ensure due process is followed for those charged and prosecuted," he added.

"I hope that swift action is taken to ensure that democracy prevails and accelerate the process towards peace and security to people in Bangladesh."

Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, said she had been considering resigning for the past 24 hours and had left the country for her own safety at the insistence of her family.

Advertisement

He rejected the accusations leveled at the 76-year-old of outstaying her welcome after four terms totaling more than two decades during which she gradually morphed from the democratic icon catapulted into office in a people power uprising into an authoritarian leader amid crackdowns on dissent and allegations of graft.

"She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia. She's very disappointed."

In Dhaka, demonstrators ignored an evening curfew as unrest and looting continued into the night with demonstrators breaching the gates and damaging the residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the Dhanmondi area of the capital where smoke was seen coming from the building.

Protesters torched the city's Mujibur museum.

Northeast of Dhaka, 150 miles away in Sylhet, the offices of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police and the homes of several councilors were attacked.

Hasina's resignation came a day after more than 90 people were killed Sunday during clashes between anti-government protesters and police -- 13 of whom were among those killed after thousands of people attacked a police station in the northwestern district of Sirajganj.

Advertisement

Sunday's casualties brought the death toll to 280 since early July when student protests over the partial reinstatement by the courts of civil service recruitment quotas -- where sought-after government jobs were reserved for supporters of Hasina's ruling Awami League -- erupted into wider, and violent, anti-government unrest.

Government crackdown efforts escalated from tear gas and rubber bullets to live fire, curfews and Internet blackouts bringing hundreds of thousands more people onto the streets demanding change and ultimately Hasina's resignation.

Student organizers had called Sunday for a national non-cooperation government boycott under which people would refuse to pay taxes and utility bills.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mali cuts ties with Ukraine over assistance to rebels
World News // 5 minutes ago
Mali cuts ties with Ukraine over assistance to rebels
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The current Mali government said on Sunday it has cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine suggesting it was involved with helping rebels strike against its soldiers and Russia's Wagner Group.
U.S. recession fears roil Asian, European stock markets
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. recession fears roil Asian, European stock markets
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- European stock markets opened sharply lower after Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index saw its biggest-ever sell-off, ending the day in Tokyo down 4,451.28 points after investors spooked by fears of a U.S. recession.
Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable'
World News // 3 hours ago
Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Australia on Monday raised its terror threat alert level to "probable," citing an increased threat of domestic terrorism due to radicalization, mostly online.
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over an event marking the placement of new nuclear-capable ballistic missile launchers on the frontline of the border with South Korea, state media reported Monday.
Houthis strike Liberian-flagged vessel in Gulf of Aden
World News // 10 hours ago
Houthis strike Liberian-flagged vessel in Gulf of Aden
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen struck a Liberian-flagged vessel in the gulf of Arden, the Iran proxy militia said Sunday as it resumes its attacks in the Red Sea following a two-week hiatus.
British prime minister condemns spreading violent protests as 'far-right thuggery'
World News // 12 hours ago
British prime minister condemns spreading violent protests as 'far-right thuggery'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain condemned violent protests that have erupted throughout the country following last week's brutal stabbing spree as "far-right thuggery."
90 people killed in Bangladesh student protests
World News // 14 hours ago
90 people killed in Bangladesh student protests
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday during clashes between police and anti-government protesters.
Palestinian captives detail torture by dogs, tear gas in Israeli prison
World News // 20 hours ago
Palestinian captives detail torture by dogs, tear gas in Israeli prison
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Three Palestinian detainees held captive by Israel have been interviewed by a prisoner rights commission, detailing allegations of torture at a notorious Israeli facility.
Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
World News // 21 hours ago
Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday that Ukraine has received a shipment of F-16 fighter jets amid its war with Russia.
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Hamas leaders have begun the process of choosing a new head for the movement but the possibility of who might ultimately be selected is not clear.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initiative
Ex-Trump officials, prominent Republicans back Harris for president in new initiative
Sen. Tim Scott weds South Carolina designer
Sen. Tim Scott weds South Carolina designer
11 firefighters among 14 injured in massive NYC blaze
11 firefighters among 14 injured in massive NYC blaze
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC' Central Park
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC' Central Park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement