Aug. 4, 2024 / 1:58 PM

Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets

By Adam Schrader
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to servicemen next to an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter F-16 jet during a ceremony at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Sunday. Zelensky emphasized that the number of F-16 aircraft and trained pilots is still insufficient, as the country waits for additional fighters from partner countries. Photo by Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to servicemen next to an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter F-16 jet during a ceremony at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Sunday. Zelensky emphasized that the number of F-16 aircraft and trained pilots is still insufficient, as the country waits for additional fighters from partner countries. Photo by Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday that Ukraine has received a shipment of F-16 fighter jets amid its war with Russia.

"F-16s are in Ukraine. We made it happen," Zelensky said in a social media post. "I am proud of all our guys who are skillfully mastering these aircraft and have already started using them."

Zelensky thanked the countries that collaborated to provide Ukraine with the fighter jets, including Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States.

"I wish our Air Force, all our warriors, feel the pride of Ukrainians in our combat aviation and deliver exactly the kind of combat results that will bring the victory of Ukraine closer," Zelensky said. "Glory to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine!"

Still, Zelensky expressed that the number of aircraft and trained pilots remains insufficient and said Ukraine aways additional jets from partner countries.

Zelensky also shared footage of Ukrainian pilots taking off from a runway with one of the jets, a demonstration of their piloting capabilities.

Last May, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned Western leaders of "enormous risks" of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets after the United States and its allies expressed support for doing so during a Group of Seven summit in Japan.

Zelensky had repeatedly asked for the jets, but the administration of President Joe Biden had been unwilling to provide them, saying they are not necessary.

That same month, the United States relented and said it was developing a program with its European allies to train Ukraine's military in flying the jets.

