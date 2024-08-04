Advertisement
World News
Aug. 4, 2024 / 2:38 PM

Palestinian captives detail torture by dogs, tear gas in Israeli prison

By Adam Schrader
An Israel Prison Service van leaves Damon Prison in October 2011. File Photo by Nimrod Hlikman/EPA
An Israel Prison Service van leaves Damon Prison in October 2011. File Photo by Nimrod Hlikman/EPA

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Three Palestinian detainees held captive by Israel have been interviewed by a prisoner rights commission, detailing allegations of torture at a notorious Israeli facility.

A lawyer for the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs, a governmental body of the Palestinian Authority, visited the three captives at the Ofer Prison last week, officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

Mohammad Jamous, 44, has been held prisoner by Israel since last March. The other two prisoners are administrative detainees, 39-year-old Fadi Ayyad and 38-year-old Fadi Hqaidi, according to the commission.

The captives recounted the "overwhelming pain" and "inhumane treatment" they experienced at the hands of their Israeli jailers.

Related

"They used dogs to terrify and attack us, and sprayed pepper spray and tear gas in our cells without any reason," the captives said in a joint statement, adding that their Israeli jailers "broke our bones and left us bleeding from the heads and all body parts."

The captives said Palestinians face a journey toward death from the first moment of being captured by Israeli authorities.

"We were stripped of our clothes, intensively beaten, tortured and assaulted. They shackled our hands and feet and blindfolded our eyes. We were turned into prey to these monsters, who enjoyed our hunger, thirst, screams and illnesses," the captives said.

Advertisement

"We don't exaggerate when we say that most Gaza detainees have fainted several times due to intense beatings. We witnessed the deaths of many detainees, such as Islam Sarsawi, who died from being beaten and tortured."

The captives said Palestinian prisoners also become sick but do not receive medical treatment.

Nearly 10,000 Palestinians are currently held by Israel in prisons, excluding many from Gaza. About 3,432 of them are under administrative detention, which allows Israel to indefinitely keep them captive without trial.

The human rights group Amnesty International has said the practice has "dramatically increased" since the war. Palestinians and their supporters often equate this practice to kidnapping.

Amnesty International has documented cases of Israeli soldiers torturing Palestinian detainees, including "severe beatings" and "humiliation." The human rights group said that such torture had been occurring "for decades" before Hamas' attack Oct. 7.

And, Israeli forces have continued to detain dozens of journalists and healthcare workers in Gaza.

Latest Headlines

Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
World News // 1 hour ago
Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday that Ukraine has received a shipment of F-16 fighter jets amid its war with Russia.
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
World News // 4 hours ago
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Hamas leaders have begun the process of choosing a new head for the movement but the possibility of who might ultimately be selected is not clear.
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
World News // 4 hours ago
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Western countries including Italy, Britain, France and the United States have advised citizens in Lebanon to leave the country.
IDF strikes kill 26, wound dozens in Gaza, West Bank
World News // 21 hours ago
IDF strikes kill 26, wound dozens in Gaza, West Bank
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces targeted a Hamas command center in northern Gaza and Hamas militants in the West Bank, which killed 26 and injured dozens more in separate airstrikes Saturday.
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military on Saturday claimed it sank a Russian submarine during at attack on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in the occupied Crimean peninsula.
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
World News // 23 hours ago
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Anti-immigration and anti-fascist protesters occasionally clashed at relatively small demonstrations in parts of Britain on Saturday.
Protesters in West Bank, Yemen show support for Gazans
World News // 1 day ago
Protesters in West Bank, Yemen show support for Gazans
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Thousands demonstrated in Yemen and the West Bank on Friday to show their support of Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza during an international day of protests.
At least 32 killed, 63 wounded in Somalia beach attack
World News // 1 day ago
At least 32 killed, 63 wounded in Somalia beach attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A suicide attack by alleged al-Shabab militants killed at least 32 and wounded at least 63 others Friday evening at a beach resort in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh buried in Qatar
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh buried in Qatar
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The funeral and burial of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh took place in Qatar on Friday after he was killed in Iran on Wednesday as the militant organization called for "roaring anger marches" from every mosque.
Japan calls for anti-whaling activist Paul Watson's extradition from Denmark
World News // 2 days ago
Japan calls for anti-whaling activist Paul Watson's extradition from Denmark
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The government of Japan is formally requesting the extradition from Denmark of Paul Watson, the anti-whaling activist and reality TV star who is being detained in Greenland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump bashes Georgia's GOP governor, secretary of state at Atlanta rally
Trump bashes Georgia's GOP governor, secretary of state at Atlanta rally
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes Apple stake by nearly half
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes Apple stake by nearly half
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
Weather provides temporary help as California's Park Fire continues to spread
Weather provides temporary help as California's Park Fire continues to spread
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement