Aug. 4, 2024 / 11:33 AM

Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination

By Adam Schrader
Late Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh's eldest son Abdussalam Haniyeh (L) mourns as he attends funeral ceremony, held for Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran, Iran, on Thursday on August 1, 2024, ahead of his burial in Qatar. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/UPI
Late Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh's eldest son Abdussalam Haniyeh (L) mourns as he attends funeral ceremony, held for Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran, Iran, on Thursday on August 1, 2024, ahead of his burial in Qatar. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was at the center of ceasefire efforts in Gaza, has "ignited the fire of resistance," the Palestinian militia said in a statement Sunday, perhaps dashing hopes of an end to Israel's war.

Hamas leaders convened a council for urgent meetings to discuss the movement's future after Haniyeh's assassination and agreed on a series of points including that his death was a loss for Palestinian people and "free people worldwide."

"The assassination of the mujahid brother Ismail Haniyeh will only increase the strength of the Hamas movement and the Palestinian resistance to continue its path and approach. His pure blood will ignite the fire of resistance and escalate it," the militia said.

Hamas leaders have also begun the process of choosing a new head for the movement. But the question of who might ultimately be selected is not clear.

Mohammed Deif, the head of the al-Qassam Brigades, has been confirmed by Israel to have been recently killed. His deputy commander, Marwan Issa, was confirmed by Israel to have been killed in an airstrike in March 2024.

Other prominent leaders of Hamas are Yayha Sinwar, the head of the Hamas movement in Gaza, and Khaled Meshaal -- Haniyeh's predecessor and considered one of the founders of the movement. He once survived an assassination attempt carried out by the Israeli spy agency Mossad.

"The movement will take the initiative to announce the results of its consultations upon their completion," Hamas said. "We also confirm that what some media outlets and social media platforms have circulated about assigning certain names to occupy the position of the movement's presidency is baseless."

