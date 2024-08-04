Advertisement
World News
Aug. 4, 2024 / 10:59 PM

British prime minister condemns spreading violent protests as 'far-right thuggery'

By Darryl Coote
The British prime minister's 10 Downing Street residence was washed in pink lights Saturday night "as a mark of respect and solidarity" with those affected by last week's stabbing spree that killed three children. Photo courtesy of 10 Downing Street/X
The British prime minister's 10 Downing Street residence was washed in pink lights Saturday night "as a mark of respect and solidarity" with those affected by last week's stabbing spree that killed three children. Photo courtesy of 10 Downing Street/X

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain condemned violent protests that have erupted throughout the country following last week's brutal stabbing spree as "far-right thuggery" that will be met with the "full force of the law."

In a televised address on Sunday, Starmer warned those either participating in the violence or fueling it online that they will "regret taking part in this disorder."

"This is not protest. It is organized, violent thuggery. And it has no place on our street or online," he said.

Violence instigated by far-right protesters has erupted throughout cities in Britain after three children were killed and eight others were wounded, five critically, in a stabbing spree committed July 29 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the seaside town of Southport. Two adults were also injured

The suspected perpetrator was arrested and charged. The 17-year-old has since been identified as Axel Muganwa Rudakubana.

Violent Protests that began in Southport -- which police said appeared to have been connected to the far-right, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant English Defense League -- have spread to other cities.

Over the weekend, police made some 150 arrests across the country, the National Police Chiefs' Council said in a statement Sunday.

As Starmer was speaking Sunday, police in northern Rotherham were responding to attacks on the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Rotherham's Manvers district known for being occupied by asylum seekers.

South Yorkshire Police, which oversees the city, said some 700 protesters had converged on the hotel. Planks of wood, glass bottles and cans were thrown at police by protesters who also sprayed law enforcement with fire extinguishers.

Fires were lit a blaze as was a generator, though they were all put out in short order.

The violence resulted in one arrest -- at least so far as authorities are calling on the public for information about the protest -- and at least 10 police officers injured, including one who was knocked unconscious and another suffering a suspected fractured elbow.

No employees or residents of the hotel were injured, South Yorkshire Police said.

"The mindless actions of those today have achieved nothing other than sheer destruction and leaving members of the public and the wider community in fear," Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield of South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

"The behavior we witnessed has been nothing short of disgusting."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said South Yorkshire Police have full government support to take the "strongest action" against those responsible.

"The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham is utterly appalling," she said on X.

A second hotel came under attack in Tamworth, which is located just northeast of Birmingham. Petrol bombs and fireworks were launched by protesters at law enforcement and the hotel, putting the lives of those inside at risk, Staffordshire Police said in a statement.

At least 10 people in the city have been arrested, but that number is expected to climb as a senior investigating officer as been appointed to carry out an investigation of the incident, which police say was pre-planned.

Those arrested remain in custody, it said.

Starmer said that in the unrest they have seen Nazi salutes as well as attacks on mosques and members of the Muslim and other minority communities. There has been "wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric," he said.

"To those who feel targeted because of the color of your skin or your father, I know how frightening this must be. I want you to know this violent mob do not represent our country," he said.

"And we will bring them to justice."

90 people killed in Bangladesh student protests
World News // 2 hours ago
90 people killed in Bangladesh student protests
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday during clashes between police and anti-government protesters.
Palestinian captives detail torture by dogs, tear gas in Israeli prison
World News // 8 hours ago
Palestinian captives detail torture by dogs, tear gas in Israeli prison
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Three Palestinian detainees held captive by Israel have been interviewed by a prisoner rights commission, detailing allegations of torture at a notorious Israeli facility.
Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
World News // 9 hours ago
Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday that Ukraine has received a shipment of F-16 fighter jets amid its war with Russia.
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
World News // 11 hours ago
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Hamas leaders have begun the process of choosing a new head for the movement but the possibility of who might ultimately be selected is not clear.
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
World News // 12 hours ago
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Western countries including Italy, Britain, France and the United States have advised citizens in Lebanon to leave the country.
IDF strikes kill 26, wound dozens in Gaza, West Bank
World News // 1 day ago
IDF strikes kill 26, wound dozens in Gaza, West Bank
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces targeted a Hamas command center in northern Gaza and Hamas militants in the West Bank, which killed 26 and injured dozens more in separate airstrikes Saturday.
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military on Saturday claimed it sank a Russian submarine during at attack on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in the occupied Crimean peninsula.
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
World News // 1 day ago
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Anti-immigration and anti-fascist protesters occasionally clashed at relatively small demonstrations in parts of Britain on Saturday.
Protesters in West Bank, Yemen show support for Gazans
World News // 1 day ago
Protesters in West Bank, Yemen show support for Gazans
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Thousands demonstrated in Yemen and the West Bank on Friday to show their support of Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza during an international day of protests.
At least 32 killed, 63 wounded in Somalia beach attack
World News // 1 day ago
At least 32 killed, 63 wounded in Somalia beach attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A suicide attack by alleged al-Shabab militants killed at least 32 and wounded at least 63 others Friday evening at a beach resort in Mogadishu, Somalia.
