90 people killed in Bangladesh student protests

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday during clashes between police and anti-government protesters.
Thirteen police officers were killed when thousands of people attacked a police station in the northwestern district of Sirajganj, police said, the BBC reported.
The unrest comes amid calls by student protestors for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down, and they have instigated a campaign of civil disobedience and violence. They students began their protest last month, demanding that the government abolish quotas in civil service positions but that unrest has now turned into a wider, and violent, anti-government movement.
Police and some supporters of the governing party were seen firing live rounds at anti-government protesters. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.
More than 280 people have died since the protest movement began in July.
United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk called for an end to the "shocking violence" and urged restraint from Bangladeshi politicians and security forces.
Türk worried aloud about a mass march planned in Dhaka on Monday, and its risk of "further loss of life and wider destruction."