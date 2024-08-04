90 people killed in Bangladesh student protests

1 of 2 | Bangladeshi soldiers guard on a street to quell increasing civil unrest sparked by student demonstrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh in July, 2024. Bangladesh is was under curfew and there is a widespread disruption of telecoms. At least 270 people have been killed in the violence. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday during clashes between police and anti-government protesters. Thirteen police officers were killed when thousands of people attacked a police station in the northwestern district of Sirajganj, police said, the BBC reported. Advertisement The unrest comes amid calls by student protestors for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down, and they have instigated a campaign of civil disobedience and violence. They students began their protest last month, demanding that the government abolish quotas in civil service positions but that unrest has now turned into a wider, and violent, anti-government movement. Police and some supporters of the governing party were seen firing live rounds at anti-government protesters. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. More than 280 people have died since the protest movement began in July. United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk called for an end to the "shocking violence" and urged restraint from Bangladeshi politicians and security forces. Türk worried aloud about a mass march planned in Dhaka on Monday, and its risk of "further loss of life and wider destruction." Advertisement

"The government must cease targeting those participating peacefully in the protest movement, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, restore full internet access and create conditions for meaningful dialogue," Türk added.

He has long been critical of the government crackdown that has turned increasingly violent in recent weeks.

"In order to begin to rebuild gravely damaged public trust and create an environment conducive to public dialogue on the underlying concerns that led to this wave of violence, I urge the government to ensure that all operations of law enforcement agencies are conducted strictly in line with international human rights norms and standards, particularly regarding the policing of protests, including use of force," he said in late July.

Hasina has sounded defiant in calls for her resignation, calling the protestors "not students but terrorists who are out to destabilize the nation."

Justice officials have said police have used restraint in dealing with the protestors.

On Sunday, Law and Justice Minister Anisul Huq told the BBC that authorities were showing restraint. "If we had not shown restraint, there would have been a bloodbath. I guess our patience has limits," he added.

Injuries and deaths have been reported across the country, including the northern districts of Bogra, Pabna and Rangpur, the BBC reported. Thousands of people gathered in a main square in Dhaka and there have been violent incidents in other parts of the city.