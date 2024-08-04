Advertisement
World News
Aug. 4, 2024 / 9:08 PM

90 people killed in Bangladesh student protests

By Mark Moran
Bangladeshi soldiers guard on a street to quell increasing civil unrest sparked by student demonstrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh in July, 2024. Bangladesh is was under curfew and there is a widespread disruption of telecoms. At least 270 people have been killed in the violence. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
1 of 2 | Bangladeshi soldiers guard on a street to quell increasing civil unrest sparked by student demonstrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh in July, 2024. Bangladesh is was under curfew and there is a widespread disruption of telecoms. At least 270 people have been killed in the violence. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday during clashes between police and anti-government protesters.

Thirteen police officers were killed when thousands of people attacked a police station in the northwestern district of Sirajganj, police said, the BBC reported.

The unrest comes amid calls by student protestors for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down, and they have instigated a campaign of civil disobedience and violence. They students began their protest last month, demanding that the government abolish quotas in civil service positions but that unrest has now turned into a wider, and violent, anti-government movement.

Police and some supporters of the governing party were seen firing live rounds at anti-government protesters. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

More than 280 people have died since the protest movement began in July.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk called for an end to the "shocking violence" and urged restraint from Bangladeshi politicians and security forces.

Türk worried aloud about a mass march planned in Dhaka on Monday, and its risk of "further loss of life and wider destruction."

"The government must cease targeting those participating peacefully in the protest movement, immediately release those arbitrarily detained, restore full internet access and create conditions for meaningful dialogue," Türk added.

He has long been critical of the government crackdown that has turned increasingly violent in recent weeks.

"In order to begin to rebuild gravely damaged public trust and create an environment conducive to public dialogue on the underlying concerns that led to this wave of violence, I urge the government to ensure that all operations of law enforcement agencies are conducted strictly in line with international human rights norms and standards, particularly regarding the policing of protests, including use of force," he said in late July.

Hasina has sounded defiant in calls for her resignation, calling the protestors "not students but terrorists who are out to destabilize the nation."

Justice officials have said police have used restraint in dealing with the protestors.

On Sunday, Law and Justice Minister Anisul Huq told the BBC that authorities were showing restraint. "If we had not shown restraint, there would have been a bloodbath. I guess our patience has limits," he added.

Injuries and deaths have been reported across the country, including the northern districts of Bogra, Pabna and Rangpur, the BBC reported. Thousands of people gathered in a main square in Dhaka and there have been violent incidents in other parts of the city.

Latest Headlines

Palestinian captives detail torture by dogs, tear gas in Israeli prison
World News // 6 hours ago
Palestinian captives detail torture by dogs, tear gas in Israeli prison
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Three Palestinian detainees held captive by Israel have been interviewed by a prisoner rights commission, detailing allegations of torture at a notorious Israeli facility.
Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
World News // 7 hours ago
Zelensky confirms Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday that Ukraine has received a shipment of F-16 fighter jets amid its war with Russia.
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
World News // 9 hours ago
Hamas begins selecting new leader after Haniyeh assassination
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Hamas leaders have begun the process of choosing a new head for the movement but the possibility of who might ultimately be selected is not clear.
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
World News // 10 hours ago
Western countries advise citizens to leave Lebanon
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Western countries including Italy, Britain, France and the United States have advised citizens in Lebanon to leave the country.
IDF strikes kill 26, wound dozens in Gaza, West Bank
World News // 1 day ago
IDF strikes kill 26, wound dozens in Gaza, West Bank
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces targeted a Hamas command center in northern Gaza and Hamas militants in the West Bank, which killed 26 and injured dozens more in separate airstrikes Saturday.
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military on Saturday claimed it sank a Russian submarine during at attack on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in the occupied Crimean peninsula.
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
World News // 1 day ago
British protests, counter-protests erupt after children killed in stabbing spree
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Anti-immigration and anti-fascist protesters occasionally clashed at relatively small demonstrations in parts of Britain on Saturday.
Protesters in West Bank, Yemen show support for Gazans
World News // 1 day ago
Protesters in West Bank, Yemen show support for Gazans
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Thousands demonstrated in Yemen and the West Bank on Friday to show their support of Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza during an international day of protests.
At least 32 killed, 63 wounded in Somalia beach attack
World News // 1 day ago
At least 32 killed, 63 wounded in Somalia beach attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A suicide attack by alleged al-Shabab militants killed at least 32 and wounded at least 63 others Friday evening at a beach resort in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh buried in Qatar
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh buried in Qatar
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The funeral and burial of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh took place in Qatar on Friday after he was killed in Iran on Wednesday as the militant organization called for "roaring anger marches" from every mosque.
