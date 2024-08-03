Advertisement
Aug. 3, 2024 / 3:18 PM

Protesters in West Bank, Yemen show support for Gazans

By Mike Heuer
Palestinians hold posters with photos of prisoners at a protest on International Day of Solidarity with Gaza and Palestinian Prisoners in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
1 of 2 | Palestinians hold posters with photos of prisoners at a protest on International Day of Solidarity with Gaza and Palestinian Prisoners in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Saturday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Thousands demonstrated in Yemen on Friday and the West Bank on Saturday to show their support of Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza during an international day of protests.

The demonstrators accused the United States of supporting Israel in its war against Hamas and condemned U.S. military strikes on Houthi sites that launched missile and boat attacks against shipping.

The United States in January designated the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization due to its attacks on commercial vessels sailing in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The demonstrations were held after Israel targeted and killed former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday morning.

Protesters in the West Bank also demonstrated their support for Hamas and Palestinians in the war with Israel.

Israeli intelligence apparatus Mossad recruited members of the paramilitary Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to plant three bombs inside the guesthouse where Haniyeh stayed in Tehran, the Times of Israel and other media reported.

The bombs killed Haniyeh after he returned from attending the funeral of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died when a helicopter in which he was traveling crashed in a mountain range on May 19.

IRGC officials said Haniyeh was killed by a "short-range projectile: weighing about 16 pounds that caused a large blast.

The IRGC said Israel carried out the attack with support from the United States.

Israel also successfully targeted Hezbollah command Fuad Shukr, who died in in a southern Beirut airstrike that killed five others Tuesday

The airstrike occurred after Hezbollah killed a dozen Druze children and teens in a rocket attack on a soccer field and playground in the Golan Heights on July 27.

