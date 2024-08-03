Advertisement
World News
Aug. 3, 2024 / 4:43 PM

Ukrainian military claims to sink Russian submarine in Crimea

By Don Jacobson
A Russian kilo-class submarine similar to the one claimed to have been destroyed by Ukraine on Saturday is shown in this 2008 photo. The Ukrainian General Staff claimed it sank the Rostov-on-Don Friday at the port of Sevastopol in the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Photo by Vitaliy Ankov/Wikimedia Commons
A Russian kilo-class submarine similar to the one claimed to have been destroyed by Ukraine on Saturday is shown in this 2008 photo. The Ukrainian General Staff claimed it sank the Rostov-on-Don Friday at the port of Sevastopol in the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Photo by Vitaliy Ankov/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military on Saturday claimed it sank a Russian submarine during an attack on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in the occupied Crimean peninsula.

The Ukrainian General Staff announced in a social media post that the Rostov-On-Don, a vessel classified by NATO as one of four Kilo-class Russian submarines capable of firing Kalibr missiles, was "successfully attacked" and sunk "on the spot" on Friday as the result of a strike launched by Ukrainian missile and Naval forces.

The same diesel-powered sub had been previously damaged in a similar missile strike in September, the Ukrainian military said, adding, "The destruction of 'Rostov-on-Don' once again proves that there is no safe place for the Russian fleet in the Ukrainian territorial waters of the Black Sea."

Along with the sub, the military claimed to have "significantly damaged" an S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex in Sevastopol, taking out four "Triumph" air defense missile launchers. -

The Russian occupation authorities in Crimea had not acknowledged the attack on the sub as of Saturday night, nor had the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The sounds of explosions were heard overnight in the city, according to social media posts monitored by Ukrainian broadcaster Channel 5. Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the Russian-installed governor of the region, reported that rockets had fallen in the area.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin claimed Saturday the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 200 troops in the Kharkiv region as tactical aircraft, drone teams, missile forces and artillery units hit two S-125 missile systems, a radar system, fuel depots and "a temporary base of foreign mercenaries."

