Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 2, 2024 / 12:41 PM

Hamas plotical leader Ismail Haniyeh buried in Qatar

By Clyde Hughes
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was buried on Friday. A funeral procession was led through Tehran in a separate ceremony on Thursday. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/UPI
1 of 3 | Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was buried on Friday. A funeral procession was led through Tehran in a separate ceremony on Thursday. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The funeral and burial of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh took place in Qatar on Friday after he was killed in Iran on Wednesday as the militant organization called for "roaring anger marches" from every mosque.

The funeral was held at the Imam Muhammed Abdul Wahhab Mosque and the burial at a cemetery in Lusail, north of Qatar's capital of Doha. Doha has been the home of negotiations between Israel and Hamas in an effort to end the ongoing war.

Advertisement

The funeral brought out a rare public showing of Hamas leaders who stood on at the Doha airport tarmac as the plane carrying Haniyeh's body arrived.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers at a separate funeral for Haniyeh in a separate funeral ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday.

Related

Haniyeh had been operating in Doha since 2019. Qatar's connection with the militant group dates back to 2012 when Hamas opened its political office there after it was closed in Damacus, Syria. Haniyeh had been one of the lead negotiators in indirect talks with Israel over a cease-fire since the current war.

Advertisement

U.S. national security communication adviser John Kirby told CNN that the United States is prepared to "move resources" into the Middle East in response to Iranian threats to avenge the death of Haniyeh on its soil in Tehran.

"We heard the supreme leader [of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] loud and clear that he intends to avenge this killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran and that they want to conduct another attack on Israel," Kirby said.

France's foreign ministry on Friday called for its citizens visiting Iran to "leave as soon as possible" because of the height of possible military escalation by Tehran.

"French nationals are strongly advised not to travel to Iran for any reason whatsoever," the ministry said. It warned of possible retaliatory strikes between Iran and Israel that would make any trip to Iran dangerous for visitors.

Latest Headlines

Japan calls for anti-whaling activist Paul Watson's extradition from Denmark
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan calls for anti-whaling activist Paul Watson's extradition from Denmark
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The government of Japan is formally requesting the extradition from Denmark of Paul Watson, the anti-whaling activist and reality TV star who is being detained in Greenland.
British authorities warn groups plotting more violent protests after stabbing attack
World News // 2 hours ago
British authorities warn groups plotting more violent protests after stabbing attack
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- British authorities Friday warned off people planning further violent demonstrations at the weekend following days of trouble in the wake of the killing of three children in a mass stabbing in Southport.
Turkey blocks Instagram after posts about slain Hamas leader were removed
World News // 3 hours ago
Turkey blocks Instagram after posts about slain Hamas leader were removed
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority said Friday Instagram was blocked in the country. It happened after Instagram removed condolence posts about assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Amnesty International: At least 13 killed by Nigerian security forces during protests
World News // 5 hours ago
Amnesty International: At least 13 killed by Nigerian security forces during protests
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- At least 13 protestors and a police officer were killed after nationwide demonstrations in Nigeria over food shortages, high energy prices and corruption turned deadly.
Australia: Serious IDF failures resulted in deadly strike on WCK convoy
World News // 8 hours ago
Australia: Serious IDF failures resulted in deadly strike on WCK convoy
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A report published Friday by Australia found fatal Israeli airstrikes targeting a World Central Kitchen convoy in April was the result of "serious failures" committed by the Middle Eastern country's military.
Argentina to use AI to stop crime before it happens
World News // 10 hours ago
Argentina to use AI to stop crime before it happens
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Argentina has announced plans to use artificial intelligence to predict crimes before they're committed, the country recently announced.
Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel at funeral of slain commander
World News // 18 hours ago
Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel at funeral of slain commander
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Thursday vowed "inevitable retaliation" for the death of senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr during an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon this week.
Americans held in Russia including Gershkovich, Whelan freed in prisoner swap
World News // 1 day ago
Americans held in Russia including Gershkovich, Whelan freed in prisoner swap
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- According to multiple media reports Thursday, a prisoner swap is underway between the United States, Russia and other nations. The actual exchange is expected to happen later Thursday.
British rock band 1975 sued over Matty Healy's 2023 same-sex kiss onstage in Malaysia
World News // 20 hours ago
British rock band 1975 sued over Matty Healy's 2023 same-sex kiss onstage in Malaysia
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- British rock band The 1975 had been sued by event organizers in Malaysia stemming from the band's show last year where two band members shared a same-sex kiss in violation of the country's strict laws on morality. 
WHO: Europe fastest-warming region on Earth; sees large part of heat-related deaths
World News // 23 hours ago
WHO: Europe fastest-warming region on Earth; sees large part of heat-related deaths
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The WHO's European Region on Thursday joined growing calls for individual action to offset extreme heat dangers amid rising global temperatures, as it was home to a large portion of heat-related deaths.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Carlotta to grow into hurricane
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
CNN's Don Lemon sues Elon Musk for $35 million
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
College student falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Intel slashes 15,000 workers as it cuts all 'non-essential work'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement