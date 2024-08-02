Trending
Argentina to use AI to stop crime before it happens

By Mark Moran
The government of Argentinian President Javier Milei is rolling out with new AI technology aimed at preventing crime. File Photo by Gala Abramovich/EPA-EFE
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Argentina has announced plans to use artificial intelligence to predict crimes before they're committed, the country recently announced.

The plan was announced by the Ministry of Security as Argentina takes its next step toward using artificial intelligence in more and different ways.

The new AI unit will focus on the "prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crime," in addition to conducting drone surveillance, patrolling social media and using facial recognition to bolster security measures, a statement said.

The announcement comes after Buenos Aires court ruled in 2023 that facial recognition technology by the government was unconstitutional in the city. The judge in the case said the system was installed without complying with the legal requirements for the protection of the personal rights of the inhabitants of the City of Buenos Aires," a statement said.

Human rights groups have gone a step further, and are concerned that implementing the technology could infringe on freedom of expression as people are concerned over government monitoring of their social media posts, and having a chilling effect on what they choose to publish.

Still others are worried about how AI will affect the academic world, including what academics and students will share and whether it will be monitored by the emerging technology.

The Argentine Center for Studies on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information has said AI and similar technologies have been used to profile academics, journalists, politicians and activists.

They wanted to know how the technologies were developed, where they came from and how they will be used. The group called any lack of accountability The group said any lack of accountability would be "worrying."

President Javier Milei made a trip to Silicon Valley earlier this year that is now being seen differently in light of the move to bolster crime detection using AI. In May, he met with several tech leaders and encouraged them to consider investing in his country.

