Aug. 2, 2024 / 10:05 AM / Updated at 10:20 AM

British authorities warn groups plotting more violent protests after stabbing attack

By Paul Godfrey
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) meets with senior policing leaders at Downing Street in London on Thursday following violent protests across the country in the wake of a mass stabbing in Southport 230 miles northwest of the capital. Photo by Betty Laura Zapata/EPA-EFE
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- British authorities Friday warned off people planning further violent demonstrations over the weekend following days of trouble in the wake of the killing of three children in a mass stabbing in Southport earlier in the week.

Home Office Minister David Hanson said the government was on the alert, telling those thinking of organizing disorder that the authorities "would be watching."

Speaking in a radio interview, Hanson acknowledged the risk of more violence on England's streets this weekend following disturbances in Southport, Hartlepool, Manchester, Aldershot and London since the killings at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday.

"There is that potential. But I always say to anybody who's organizing this, we will be watching you. If you are organizing this now, we will be watching you," he said.

"We have powers under existing legislation to stop you organizing this now and to take action accordingly, and if you do take action and are not part of any bona fide group, be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity."

However, Hanson sought to play down concerns the protests were being driven by far-right groups saying that while some of those participating would hold extreme views, some might be whipped up by the unseasonally hot weather while there could be others with genuine grievances.

"Whatever those concerns are, there are mechanisms where they can raise them with their member of parliament, they can peacefully protest and they can take those issues forward," he said.

The warning came a day after Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new national policing unit with special powers, tasked with putting down the protests in which dozens of police officers have been injured, police vehicles torched and more than 100 people arrested.

The so-called National Violent Disorder Program is designed to enable authorities to track and suppress violent groups by allowing intelligence sharing between police forces across the country.

"These thugs are mobile, they move from community to community, and we must have a police response that can do the same," Starmer said in a televised address.

Further protests do appear to be being organized on the Internet, Sky News reported, saying it had found posts on social media promoting gatherings in cities across the country. At least one such planned protest had a mosque in its sights.

Mosques were urged to tighten security ahead of Friday prayers over fears of a repeat of an attack on a mosque close to the dance studio by a mob who pelted the building with missiles, broke windows and tried to force their way inside.

The Muslim Council of Britain, which said it issued the advice due to "far-right thugs" seeking to "intimidate Muslim communities," warned the "completely reprehensible violence" showed that Muslim communities needed greater protection.

"We call upon the government to offer greater reassurance to Muslim communities at this time and to provide a clear response to tackle rising violent Islamophobia, and commit to greater security measures for mosques under attack," said MCB secretary general Zara Mohammed.

Starmer stressed in his TV address that the new policing measures were designed to effect the "strongest possible response" to keep all citizens safe, including Muslims.

Social media calls for anti-Islamic protests in Northern Ireland this weekend are being investigated by police.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it was investigating a social media campaign to organize a series of anti-Muslim events including blocking roads with women and children, a rally at city hall in Belfast followed by a march on a mosque.

The organizers had not sought permission from The Northern Ireland Parades Commission and police were therefore preparing "a proportionate policing response".

"We are aware of specific calls to block roads using women and children between 12 midday to 2 p.m. in Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, Bangor and north, south, east and west Belfast," Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray said.

Officers were trying to figure out if there was any substance to the campaign with PSNI issuing assurances that it was fully prepared with a strategy in place to deal with any public order issues regardless of whether any event was pre-planned or spontaneous.

"There's no set organization showing themselves on social media which sort of defines the cowardly nature of the people who do this nonsense," PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher told a meeting of the policing board Thursday.

"There is obviously, from the social media calling, an intention to try and do something on Saturday.

"We have got a gold command structure in place around this."

Meanwhile, anti-racism groups and unions were organizing counter-protests scheduled to be held over the weekend, including one in Belfast.

Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham Nottingham, Bristol and Cardiff are among the cities on the mainland where protests are set to take place.

"The lessons of history on defeating racist and fascist movements are clear: unite, stand up to and mobilise against fascism, racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism," Stand Up to Racism said in a post on X.

