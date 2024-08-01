Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 10:02 AM

Reports: U.S., Russia agree to prisoner swap expected to free Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan

By Doug Cunningham
Multiple media reports Thursday said a prisoner swap is underway to free Americans held by Russia. CBS News reported that Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich (pictured), former U.S. marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva will be freed. The reports cited an unnamed Biden administration official that the swap was underway Thursday. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Multiple media reports Thursday said a prisoner swap is underway to free Americans held by Russia. CBS News reported that Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich (pictured), former U.S. marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva will be freed. The reports cited an unnamed Biden administration official that the swap was underway Thursday. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- According to multiple media reports Thursday, a prisoner swap is underway between the United States, Russia and other nations.

The actual exchange is expected to happen later Thursday.

Advertisement

Citing an unnamed Biden administration official, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News and CNN say the swap is happening.

According to ABC News, the swap will free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from Russian prisons.

Whelan was arrested in 2018 and Gershkovich in 2023, both charged with espionage.

According to CBS News, the Biden administration has agreed to the prisoner exchange that will free Whelan, Gershkovich and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

Kurmasheva was arrested in June 2023 on charges of spreading false information about the Russian Army.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told CBS News he didn't want to speculate on any reasoning" behind movement of Russian prisoners on Wednesday.

"What I can say is that the United States continues to be focused on working around the clock to work to get our wrongfully detained American citizens home. And that continues to be the case, but no updates beyond that," he said.

Advertisement

The prisoner swap follows months of quiet negotiations. It's not yet known what prisoners are to be exchanged for Whelan, Gershkovich and Kurmasheva.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Britain cuts interest rate to 5% after inflation holds at 2% target for two-straight months
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain cuts interest rate to 5% after inflation holds at 2% target for two-straight months
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Bank of England cut Britain's base interest rate to 5%, marking the end of a more than two-and-a-half-year battle to control inflation triggered in the aftermath of COVID and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mitsubishi joins Honda and Nissan in EV partnership
World News // 2 hours ago
Mitsubishi joins Honda and Nissan in EV partnership
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is going a partnership electric vehicle partnership with Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., according to a new memorandum of understanding signed by the three Japanese auto giants on Thursday.
Israel confirms Gaza airstrike killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel confirms Gaza airstrike killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Israeli military confirmed it killed Hamas' military leader, Mohammed Deif, whom it said was responsible for planning and carrying the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, in a targeted airstrike on Khan Younis last month.
British teen charged for Southport stabbing attack
World News // 10 hours ago
British teen charged for Southport stabbing attack
July 31 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old boy was charged Thursday for stabbing to death three children and wounding several others earlier this week at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the British seaside town of Southport.
Iran holds funeral for slain Hamas leader as fears of widening war spread
World News // 7 hours ago
Iran holds funeral for slain Hamas leader as fears of widening war spread
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the funeral prayers for slain Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh on Thursday amid soaring fears of war escalating in the Middle East.
IDF airstrike kills Al Jazeera journalist, cameraman
World News // 13 hours ago
IDF airstrike kills Al Jazeera journalist, cameraman
July 31 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces allegedly targeted a reporter and cameraman working for Al Jazeera west of Gaza City on Wednesday.
U.S. urges citizens in Lebanon to leave as tensions rise over assassination of Hamas leader
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. urges citizens in Lebanon to leave as tensions rise over assassination of Hamas leader
July 31 (UPI) -- As tensions rise in the Middle East over Israel's alleged assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, U.S. airlines are canceling flights to Tel Aviv as the United States warns citizens "Do not travel" to Lebanon.
Treasury sanctions Houthi weapons procurement networks in Hong Kong, Yemen
World News // 23 hours ago
Treasury sanctions Houthi weapons procurement networks in Hong Kong, Yemen
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned four companies and two individuals it said are part of Houthi weapons procurement networks in Hong Kong and Yemen.
United States pauses $93 million in assistance to Georgia over foreign agent bill
World News // 22 hours ago
United States pauses $93 million in assistance to Georgia over foreign agent bill
July 31 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States would pause its $93 million in assistance to the country of Georgia in response to its controversial foreign agent law passed in May.
High energy, services prices push eurozone inflation to 2.6% in July
World News // 1 day ago
High energy, services prices push eurozone inflation to 2.6% in July
July 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the Eurozone is expected to have ticked up slightly in July to 2.6% due to rises in the annual rates of inflation for energy and industrial goods, the European Union's main statistical agency said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norma Padgett, who falsely accused 'Groveland Four' of rape, dies at 92
Norma Padgett, who falsely accused 'Groveland Four' of rape, dies at 92
Tropical depression possible for Florida this weekend, NHC forecasters say
Tropical depression possible for Florida this weekend, NHC forecasters say
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
British teen charged for Southport stabbing attack
British teen charged for Southport stabbing attack
At Black reporters panel, Trump stresses priorities, questions Harris' racial ID
At Black reporters panel, Trump stresses priorities, questions Harris' racial ID
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement