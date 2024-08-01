Reports: U.S., Russia agree to prisoner swap expected to free Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan

1 of 2 | Multiple media reports Thursday said a prisoner swap is underway to free Americans held by Russia. CBS News reported that Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich (pictured), former U.S. marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva will be freed. The reports cited an unnamed Biden administration official that the swap was underway Thursday. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Citing an unnamed Biden administration official, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News and CNN say the swap is happening.

According to ABC News, the swap will free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from Russian prisons.

Whelan was arrested in 2018 and Gershkovich in 2023, both charged with espionage.

According to CBS News, the Biden administration has agreed to the prisoner exchange that will free Whelan, Gershkovich and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

Kurmasheva was arrested in June 2023 on charges of spreading false information about the Russian Army.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told CBS News he didn't want to speculate on any reasoning" behind movement of Russian prisoners on Wednesday.

"What I can say is that the United States continues to be focused on working around the clock to work to get our wrongfully detained American citizens home. And that continues to be the case, but no updates beyond that," he said.

The prisoner swap follows months of quiet negotiations. It's not yet known what prisoners are to be exchanged for Whelan, Gershkovich and Kurmasheva.