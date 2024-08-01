Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 6:48 PM

Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel at funeral of slain commander

By Don Jacobson
Hezbollah fighters stand next to the coffin of late senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, killed in an Israeli strike, during the funeral procession in Beirut on Thursday. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah vowed at the funeral the Iranian proxy group would retaliate against Israel for his death. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE
Hezbollah fighters stand next to the coffin of late senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, killed in an Israeli strike, during the funeral procession in Beirut on Thursday. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah vowed at the funeral the Iranian proxy group would retaliate against Israel for his death. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Thursday vowed "inevitable retaliation" for the death of senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr during an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon this week.

Speaking at Shukr's mass funeral in Beirut, Nasrallah promised the Iranian proxy militia is looking for a "real and fully considered response" in retaliation for his death in a nighttime drone-launched airstrike on a building housing the Hezbollah command center Tuesday in Dahieh, a Shia Muslim suburb of the Lebanese capital.

Advertisement

The Hezbollah secretary general warned that Israel "does not know where the retaliation will come from, whether from the north or the south of Palestine, and whether it will be separate from or simultaneous" with Hezbollah operations in other fronts, according to official Lebanese media.

"You will laugh a little and cry a lot, as you do not know which red lines you have crossed," Nasrallah told the crowd during the funeral, adding that the strike against Shukr in Dahieh was not an assassination but rather "an aggression" that is "part of the U.S.-Israeli war on our region."

Advertisement

Shukr's death was itself an act of retaliation by Israel after an alleged Hezbollah rocket attack Saturday landed in a soccer field near a playground and killed 12 children and injured many more at Majdal Shams in the annexed Golan Heights.

Nasrallah on Thursday again denied Hezbollah's responsibility for the Majdal Shams attack, stating, "We have enough courage to admit if it was our mistake."

It was the deadliest attack against Israel since the surprise Oct. 7 Hamas strike on Israel that killed about 1,200 civilians and saw hundreds of Israelis taken hostage. The resulting war against Hamas in Gaza has claimed nearly 40,000 Palestinian lives while the lack of a cease-fire after nine months of fighting is contributing a rapidly increasing escalation in violence across the region.

Fears that the conflict between Israel, Iran and its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah was escalating out of control were further fanned on Wednesday when Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated during a stay at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guest compound in Tehran.

Specifics of the assassination were not immediately clear, but the New York Times reported Thursday that Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed by a bomb that had been planted in his guest room months before his visit and then triggered remotely while he was inside.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Israeli military confirmed Thursday that it killed Hamas' military leader, Mohammed Deif, in a targeted airstrike on Khan Younis in southern Gaza last month.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday about "ongoing tensions and developments" in the Middle East, the State Department said.

During the talks, Blinken "emphasized the importance of reaching a cease-fire in Gaza that secures the release of hostages and reiterated the importance of preventing the escalation or spread of the conflict."

Blinken also called on "all parties to stop taking any escalatory actions" during an appearance in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

"As for the Middle East, the region is currently on the path to multiplying conflicts, violence, suffering and insecurity," he told reporters. "It is essential to break this cycle, and that starts with a cease-fire that we are working on."

Scenes from Gaza: Palestinians in Rafah dig out from attack

Palestinians search the rubble of homes destroyed by an overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 25, 2024. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Americans held in Russia including Gershkovich, Whelan freed in prisoner swap
World News // 10 hours ago
Americans held in Russia including Gershkovich, Whelan freed in prisoner swap
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- According to multiple media reports Thursday, a prisoner swap is underway between the United States, Russia and other nations. The actual exchange is expected to happen later Thursday.
British rock band 1975 sued over Matty Healy's 2023 same-sex kiss onstage in Malaysia
World News // 3 hours ago
British rock band 1975 sued over Matty Healy's 2023 same-sex kiss onstage in Malaysia
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- British rock band The 1975 had been sued by event organizers in Malaysia stemming from the band's show last year where two band members shared a same-sex kiss in violation of the country's strict laws on morality. 
WHO: Europe fastest-warming region on Earth; sees large part of heat-related deaths
World News // 6 hours ago
WHO: Europe fastest-warming region on Earth; sees large part of heat-related deaths
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The WHO's European Region on Thursday joined growing calls for individual action to offset extreme heat dangers amid rising global temperatures, as it was home to a large portion of heat-related deaths.
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, identified as suspect charged in British stabbing attack
World News // 19 hours ago
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, identified as suspect charged in British stabbing attack
July 31 (UPI) -- Axel Muganwa Rudakubana was identified Thursday as the 17-year-old suspect charged with stabbing three girls to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in in the British seaside town of Southport.
Britain cuts interest rate to 5% after inflation holds at 2% target for two-straight months
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain cuts interest rate to 5% after inflation holds at 2% target for two-straight months
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Bank of England cut Britain's base interest rate to 5%, marking the end of a more than two-and-a-half-year battle to control inflation triggered in the aftermath of COVID and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mitsubishi joins Honda and Nissan in EV partnership
World News // 11 hours ago
Mitsubishi joins Honda and Nissan in EV partnership
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is going a partnership electric vehicle partnership with Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., according to a new memorandum of understanding signed by the three Japanese auto giants on Thursday.
Israel confirms Gaza airstrike killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel confirms Gaza airstrike killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Israeli military confirmed it killed Hamas' military leader, Mohammed Deif, whom it said was responsible for planning and carrying the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, in a targeted airstrike on Khan Younis last month.
Iran holds funeral for slain Hamas leader as fears of widening war spread
World News // 16 hours ago
Iran holds funeral for slain Hamas leader as fears of widening war spread
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the funeral prayers for slain Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh on Thursday amid soaring fears of war escalating in the Middle East.
IDF airstrike kills Al Jazeera journalist, cameraman
World News // 22 hours ago
IDF airstrike kills Al Jazeera journalist, cameraman
July 31 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces allegedly targeted a reporter and cameraman working for Al Jazeera west of Gaza City on Wednesday.
U.S. urges citizens in Lebanon to leave as tensions rise over assassination of Hamas leader
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. urges citizens in Lebanon to leave as tensions rise over assassination of Hamas leader
July 31 (UPI) -- As tensions rise in the Middle East over Israel's alleged assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, U.S. airlines are canceling flights to Tel Aviv as the United States warns citizens "Do not travel" to Lebanon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
RFK Jr. surpasses 1 million signatures, completes petitioning in 8 more states
Norma Padgett, who falsely accused 'Groveland Four' of rape, dies at 92
Norma Padgett, who falsely accused 'Groveland Four' of rape, dies at 92
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, identified as suspect charged in British stabbing attack
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, identified as suspect charged in British stabbing attack
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
Florida issues emergency preparedness declaration over tropical wave Invest 97L
One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
One dead as Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire burns 1,548 acres
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement