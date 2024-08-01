Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 3:22 AM

Iran holds funeral for slain Hamas leader as fears of widening war spread

By Darryl Coote
Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads funeral prayers for Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh at the University of Tehran, Tehran, Iran, on Thursday. Haniyeh was assassinated Wednesday in Tehran. Photo courtesy of the Office of Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/Release
Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads funeral prayers for Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh at the University of Tehran, Tehran, Iran, on Thursday. Haniyeh was assassinated Wednesday in Tehran. Photo courtesy of the Office of Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/Release

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the funeral prayers for slain Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh on Thursday amid soaring fears of war escalating in the Middle East.

Video of the prayers published on X by Iran's state-run Press TV shows Khamenei, known as Iran's supreme leader, speaking over Haniyeh's coffin at the University of Tehran where the funeral was held.

Advertisement

Haniyeh's casket was then transported on a flatbed truck through Tehran streets clogged with thousands of mourners toward Azadi Square. Live video of the funeral procession was broadcast on Khamenei's official website.

Haniyeh was killed early Wednesday at his residence in Tehran along with one of his security guards in an attack both Iran and Hamas blame on Israel, which has yet to directly comment on.

Israel and Iran have been in conflict for years, but it exploded into the open last fall. For 300 days, Israel has been waging war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza in retaliation for the Iran-backed militia's bloody surprise attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw another 251 kidnapped.

Advertisement

Embolden by the war, two other Iran proxy militias -- Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels in Yemen -- have been attacking Israel from across their borders.

Both Israel and the United States have responded to these attacks, including with Israel striking within Iran's borders in April, but the assassination of Haniyeh in the capital Tehran "prepared the ground for a severe punishment," Khamenei said in a statement Wednesday.

"Following this bitter, tragic event, which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, we believe it is our duty to take revenge," Khamenei said.

The assassination of Haniyeh came a day after Israel killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Though Israel has not taken credited for the assassination of Haniyeh, it has for Shukr.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech that they are fighting a war "against Iran's axis of evil."

He warned the Israeli public of "challenging days" ahead following the Beirut strike.

"We have heard threats from all sides. We are prepared for any scenario and we will stand united and determined against any threat," he said.

Advertisement

"Israel will exact a very heavy price for aggression against us from whatever quarter."

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, nearly 39,500 Palestinians have been killed and another 91,000 wounded in the war.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British teen charged for Southport stabbing attack
World News // 2 hours ago
British teen charged for Southport stabbing attack
July 31 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old boy was charged Thursday for stabbing to death three children and wounding several others earlier this week at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the British seaside town of Southport.
IDF airstrike kills Al Jazeera journalist, cameraman
World News // 5 hours ago
IDF airstrike kills Al Jazeera journalist, cameraman
July 31 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces allegedly targeted a reporter and cameraman working for Al Jazeera west of Gaza City on Wednesday.
U.S. urges citizens in Lebanon to leave as tensions rise over assassination of Hamas leader
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. urges citizens in Lebanon to leave as tensions rise over assassination of Hamas leader
July 31 (UPI) -- As tensions rise in the Middle East over Israel's alleged assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, U.S. airlines are canceling flights to Tel Aviv as the United States warns citizens "Do not travel" to Lebanon.
Treasury sanctions Houthi weapons procurement networks in Hong Kong, Yemen
World News // 15 hours ago
Treasury sanctions Houthi weapons procurement networks in Hong Kong, Yemen
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned four companies and two individuals it said are part of Houthi weapons procurement networks in Hong Kong and Yemen.
United States pauses $93 million in assistance to Georgia over foreign agent bill
World News // 14 hours ago
United States pauses $93 million in assistance to Georgia over foreign agent bill
July 31 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States would pause its $93 million in assistance to the country of Georgia in response to its controversial foreign agent law passed in May.
High energy, services prices push eurozone inflation to 2.6% in July
World News // 17 hours ago
High energy, services prices push eurozone inflation to 2.6% in July
July 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the Eurozone is expected to have ticked up slightly in July to 2.6% due to rises in the annual rates of inflation for energy and industrial goods, the European Union's main statistical agency said Wednesday.
Russia launches 89 drones at Ukraine in one of the largest attacks of the war
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia launches 89 drones at Ukraine in one of the largest attacks of the war
July 31 (UPI) -- Ukraine's air force shot down 89 Russian attack drones targeting Kyiv and neighboring provinces overnight in one of the largest airborne attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion two-and-a-half years ago.
Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
July 31 (UPI) -- Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated Wednesday in Tehran, according to statements from both the militia and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.
British police, protesters clash outside mosque after vigil for slain girls
World News // 1 day ago
British police, protesters clash outside mosque after vigil for slain girls
July 30 (UPI) -- Dozens of police officers were injured Tuesday night as law enforcement and protesters clashed in Southport where a vigil was held hours earlier for three children stabbed to death Monday.
Biden, Lula call Venezuelan election a 'critical moment' for democracy
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, Lula call Venezuelan election a 'critical moment' for democracy
July 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Sunday's Venezuelan election is a "critical moment for democracy" and pledged to closely coordinate a response.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Tropical depression possible for Florida this weekend, NHC forecasters say
Tropical depression possible for Florida this weekend, NHC forecasters say
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
Norma Padgett, who falsely accused 'Groveland Four' of rape, dies at 92
Norma Padgett, who falsely accused 'Groveland Four' of rape, dies at 92
United States pauses $93 million in assistance to Georgia over foreign agent bill
United States pauses $93 million in assistance to Georgia over foreign agent bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement