Authorities in Britain on Thursday charged a 17-year-old boy for killing three children and injuring several others in a knife attack at a dance school earlier this week. Photo courtesy of Merseyside Police/ X

July 31 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old boy was charged Thursday for stabbing to death three children and wounding several others earlier this week at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the British seaside town of Southport. The suspect, who can not identified for legal reasons, is facing three counts of murder for the deaths of 9-year-old Alice Aguiar, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and 6-year-old Bebe King. Advertisement

He is also facing 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The charges were announced just after midnight Thursday. He is to appear later in the day at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

"Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West," Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of Merseyside Police said in a statement.

The stabbing spree occurred Monday afternoon. Authorities accuse the teen of attacking children at the dance school, killing three and injuring eight others, with five listed as in critical condition. Two adults were also in critical condition as they sustained stab wounds while trying to protect the children, authorities said.

The crime has appeared to riled some who have taken to the streets in protest.

In London, more than 100 people were arrested when a planned protest for Whitehall entitled "Enough is Enough" devolved into disorder.

Metropolitan Police said officers engaged protesters who "breached conditions" for the demonstration, resulting in members of law enforcement sustaining minor injuries.

"Following the tragic events in Southport, it is understandable the public have strong feelings about this shocking incident -- but the subsequent violent, unlawful disorder that unfolded was completely unacceptable and driven by misinformation," Superintendent Neil Holyoak said in a statement.

In Hartlepool, located about 127 miles northeast of Manchester, eight arrests were made Wednesday night in connection to disorderly conduct at a protest.

"A full criminal investigation is under way and we expect further arrests to be made in the coming days," Cleveland Police said in a statement.

Member of Parliament Jonathan Brash who represents Hartlepool said: "These events do not represent what Hartlepool is or the values that our people hold. Violence is never the answers."

The announcement of charges came hours after Merseyside Police said five people had been arrested in connection to violence that erupted from a protest staged Tuesday in Southport.

Fifty-three officers were injured as they were pelted with bricks and other items by protesters authorities said appeared to be connected to the far-right, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant English Defense League.

The protest occurred after a vigil was held in the town for the victims of the stabbing attack.

We would like to provide you all with an update following the disorder that took place last night (Tuesday 30 July) in #Southport. In total, 53 officers were injured, and of those, 49 were Merseyside Police officers and four were @lancspolice officers. Eight of these officers... pic.twitter.com/6BEp42eXAT— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 31, 2024

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the violence as having "hijacked" the vigil "with violence and thuggery."

"Our work to identify all those responsible for the despicable violence and aggression seen on the streets of Southport on Tuesday continues," Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said in a statement Wednesday night.

"We have been inundated with images and footage from members of the public who were outraged at the destruction carried out. The individuals involved in the disorder had no regard for the families and friends of those who so tragically lost their lives, and a community in grief."