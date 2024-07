Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh (C) was assassinated in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI. | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated Wednesday in Tehran, according to statements from both the political organization and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp. The IRGC said in a statement carried by Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency that Haniyeh was killed along with one of his bodyguards at his residence in the Iranian capital. Advertisement

Hamas also confirmed Haniyeh's death in a statement to the WAFA Palestinian news agency.

Specifics of the assassination were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.