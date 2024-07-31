U.S. urges citizens in Lebanon to leave as tensions rise over assassination of Hamas leader

1 of 3 | Ismail Haniyeh (left), the political leader of Hamas who was assassinated Wednesday, attends a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on Tuesday. The Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the swearing-in of the new president. Photo by Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- As tensions rise in the Middle East over Israel's assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, U.S. airlines are canceling flights to Tel Aviv as the United States warns citizens in Southern Lebanon to get out after raising its travel advisory to level four. "Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate," the U.S. State Department warned Wednesday. Advertisement

"The U.S. Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens who are already in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart," according to the updated advisory.

Delta Air lines suspended all flights from the United States to Tel Aviv through Friday, due to the ongoing conflict. United Airlines has also canceled flights to Tel Aviv.

Hamas said Wednesday that Haniyeh, who was in Tehran for the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new president, was assassinated in his room by a rocket.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters the United States was "not aware of or involved" in the death of the top Hamas leader.

While Blinken said earlier this month that a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas was close, he did not reveal whether Wednesday's assassination could derail the potential deal.

Blinken also spoke Wednesday with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi to discuss ongoing developments in the Middle East in an effort to prevent any further escalation of the conflict.

During Wednesday's White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration "does not believe that an all-out war is inevitable," but that they had "no immediate comments" on the rising tensions in the Middle East.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday declared a national day of mourning and condemned the killing as a "cowardly act and dangerous development." In a rare moment of unity, Palestinian flags were flown at half-staff to mourn the terrorist leader.

Haniyeh's assassination Wednesday was the second in 24 hours.

Hezbollah confirmed its military commander Fouad Shukr, also known as Hajj Mohsen, was killed in an Israeli strike on a building in Beirut. Israel claimed responsibility for the assassination in retaliation for a Hezbollah strike that killed 12 children in northern Israel over the weekend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently returned to Tel Aviv following meetings and a speech to Congress in Washington, D.C., warned Wednesday that Israel is ready to retaliate, but has still not taken responsibility for Haniyeh's assassination.

"Challenging days are ahead of us. Since the attack in Beirut, threats have been heard from all sides. We are ready for any scenario and will stand united and determined against any threat. Israel will charge a price, a very heavy price, for any aggression against us from any arena," Netanyahu warned.

"Since the beginning of the war, I have made it clear that we are in a fight against Iran's axis of evil. This is an existential war against a stranglehold of terrorist armies and missiles that Iran would like to tighten around our neck," Netanyahu said.

"In my address to Congress several days ago, I noted that the three main arms of this axis of evil are Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah, the three H's. We have recently struck crushing blows on each one."

Israel has been waging war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza since the terror group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 people and taking several hundred hostage.

Since Wednesday's assassinations, other countries are urging their citizens to leave Lebanon. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on German citizens to depart as soon as possible.

"Hezbollah's attacks on Israel must stop, as must those of the terrorist organization Hamas, which carries out countless cruel attacks on Israel. It is crucial to prevent a regional conflagration now and avoid plunging the entire region into chaos," Baerbock wrote in a post on X.

"In this tense situation any decision can either ease tensions or escalate the conflict. I urge everyone, especially Iran, to exercise restraint and de-escalate for the sake of the people in the region."