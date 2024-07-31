Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 31, 2024 / 7:37 AM / Updated at 8:29 AM

Russia launches 89 drones at Ukraine in one of the largest attacks of the war

By Paul Godfrey
Ukraine's air force said it shot down 89 Russian attack drones targeting Kyiv and neighboring provinces overnight in one of the largest airborne attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. However, one person was killed and one injured and damage, mainly from burning debris from downed drones, was widespread. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
Ukraine's air force said it shot down 89 Russian attack drones targeting Kyiv and neighboring provinces overnight in one of the largest airborne attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. However, one person was killed and one injured and damage, mainly from burning debris from downed drones, was widespread. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Ukraine's air force shot down 89 Russian attack drones targeting Kyiv and neighboring provinces overnight in one of the largest airborne attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Air raid warnings were in force for seven hours as waves of drones descended on the capital with at least 36 downed either in Kyiv airspace or on the approaches, the Kyiv City Regional Administration said in a social media post.

Advertisement

A further 19 drones were shot down over Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv provinces, authorities said, with the Ukraine Air Force also reporting it had intercepted a Kh-59 cruise missile targeting Mykolaiv province.

A 68-year-old man was killed in Kherson and a 73-year-old woman was injured, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an update on social media.

Related

The air force said it fended off the attacks with a multi-pronged defense that drew on fire groups, tactical aviation, army aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare.

No other deaths or injuries were reported but 13 buildings, including one in Kyiv, were damaged by falling debris from downed drones.

Separately, Russian artillery fire caused damage across a wide swath of the south and east of the country over the past day killing at least one person and injuring four in Kherson province, including a child, and killing another person in Toretsk near Bakhmut in Donetsk and injuring three others.

Advertisement

In a post on social media, Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin said high-rise buildings, private homes, garages and cars were damaged in Novohrodivka, northeast of Donetsk City, while in Grodivka 15 private houses, a two-story building, four shops, an administration building and a coffee shop were damaged by anti-aircraft guns and artillery.

One person was injured in Mykolaivka and houses in Kramatorsk district were damaged while in Virolyubivkn houses and a power line were damaged, according to Filashkin.

Three people were injured in the village of Oleksandrivka, 27 miles west of Kherson City. The two men and a woman suffered blast injuries from mines and artillery, according to Kherson Gov. Prokudin.

Latest Headlines

Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
World News // 6 hours ago
Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
July 31 (UPI) -- Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated Wednesday in Tehran, according to statements from both the militia and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.
British police, protesters clash outside mosque following vigil for slain girls
World News // 9 hours ago
British police, protesters clash outside mosque following vigil for slain girls
July 30 (UPI) -- Dozens of police officers were injured Tuesday night as law enforcement and protesters clashed in Southport where a vigil was held hours earlier for three children stabbed to death Monday.
Biden, Lula call Venezuelan election a 'critical moment' for democracy
World News // 11 hours ago
Biden, Lula call Venezuelan election a 'critical moment' for democracy
July 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Sunday's Venezuelan election is a "critical moment for democracy" and pledged to closely coordinate a response.
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
July 30 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces officials say an nighttime airstrike Tuesday killed the Hezbollah commander who ordered the rocket attack that killed 12 Israeli children in the Golan Heights Saturday.
North Korean escapees urge U.S. to promote human rights, information access
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korean escapees urge U.S. to promote human rights, information access
July 30 (UPI) -- A group of young, professional North Korean escapees has been pushing for a change in U.S. policy toward North Korea in meetings with officials and policy experts in Washington, D.C., and New York.
U.S., Philippines officials affirm mutual alliance against regional threats
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S., Philippines officials affirm mutual alliance against regional threats
July 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken and Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin III discussed threats to peace while affirming U.S. support for the Philippines in Manila on Tuesday.
Air New Zealand becomes first major airline to drop 2030 climate goals
World News // 19 hours ago
Air New Zealand becomes first major airline to drop 2030 climate goals
July 30 (UPI) -- Air New Zealand announced on Tuesday that it was bailing out of its 2030 science-based carbon intensity reduction targets because it could not meet the goals because of various obstacles.
Third child dies in British stabbing attack on dance workshop
World News // 21 hours ago
Third child dies in British stabbing attack on dance workshop
July 30 (UPI) -- British authorities said a third child has died from injuries from a stunning knife attack Monday morning related to a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop event near a school in the seaside town of Southport.
At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
World News // 22 hours ago
At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
July 30 (UPI) -- Major landslides triggered by monsoon rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala killed at least 93 people as they slept with dozens more missing after heavy monsoon rain saw homes swept away.
Omagh inquiry holds first hearing on killing of 29 in dissident republican car bombing
World News // 1 day ago
Omagh inquiry holds first hearing on killing of 29 in dissident republican car bombing
July 30 (UPI) -- A long-awaited public inquiry into the 1998 Omagh car bombing in Northern Ireland, the worst atrocity of the so-called "Troubles" in the U.K. province, got underway with a minute's silence after a decades-long campaign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
Kamala Harris promises lower prescription drug costs, greater freedoms at Georgia rally
Kamala Harris promises lower prescription drug costs, greater freedoms at Georgia rally
Vietnam War's My Lai Massacre leader Lt. William Calley dead at 80
Vietnam War's My Lai Massacre leader Lt. William Calley dead at 80
Project 2025 director steps down amid criticism from Donald Trump
Project 2025 director steps down amid criticism from Donald Trump
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement