Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 31, 2024 / 12:04 PM

Treasury sanctions Houthi weapons procurement newtorks in Hong Kong, Yemen

By Doug Cunningham
The Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned for companies and two individuals it said are part of Houthi weapons procurment networks. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
The Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned for companies and two individuals it said are part of Houthi weapons procurment networks. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned four companies and two individuals it said are part of Houthi weapons procurement networks in Hong Kong and Yemen.

In a statement Treasury said the targets of the sanctions "have directly supported Houthis' efforts to procure military-grade materials abroad and ship these items to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, enabling the group's ongoing attacks."

Advertisement

Al-Shahari United Corporation Ltd., Guangzhou Alshahari United Corporation Limited, Hong Kong Alshahari United Corporation Limited and the Yemen Telecommunication Asset Company for Information Technology are the companies sanctioned Wednesday.

The individuals are Maher Yahya Muhammad Mutahar al-Kinai and Ahmed Khaled Yahya Al-Shahare.

Related

Al-Kinai was described by the Treasury Department as a Yemeni businessman "who has supported Houthi military procurement and smuggling efforts."

Al-Shahare is the Director and General Manager of the Guangzhou Alshahari company.

"The Houthis have sought to exploit key jurisdictions like the PRC and Hong Kong in order to source and transport the components necessary for their deadly weapons systems," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement.

He added that the Treasury "will continue to target the facilitators that enable the Houthis' destabilizing activities."

Advertisement

The Treasury Department said the Houthis rely on a global procurement network to supply them with weapons they have used since November 2023 "to attack U.S. military forces, merchant vessels, their crews, and civilian populations in Israel."

Treasury said the Al-Shahari United is a Sanaa, Yemen-based logistic company that has facilitated weapons smuggling shipments.

The Guangzhou Alshahari company has allegedly helped facilitate shipments from China to Yemen. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hongkong Alshahari company.

Al-Shahare directs and manages the Guangzhou Alshahari company.

On July 18 more sanctions against the Houthis were announced, targeting two individuals, three companies and several ships accused of raising tens of millions of dollars for the Houthis.

The Houthis have attacked more than 50 commercial vessels traveling through the Red Sea since Nov. 19.

On June 17, the Biden administration also sanctioned Houthi procurement and revenue-generating networks, many of them based in China.

The sanctions are part of the effort to counteract Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis claim they are carrying out the attacks in solidarity with Palestinians Israel is killing in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

High energy, services prices push eurozone inflation to 2.6% in July
World News // 2 hours ago
High energy, services prices push eurozone inflation to 2.6% in July
July 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the Eurozone is expected to have ticked up slightly in July to 2.6% due to rises in the annual rates of inflation for energy and industrial goods, the European Union's main statistical agency said Wednesday.
Russia launches 89 drones at Ukraine in one of the largest attacks of the war
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia launches 89 drones at Ukraine in one of the largest attacks of the war
July 31 (UPI) -- Ukraine's air force shot down 89 Russian attack drones targeting Kyiv and neighboring provinces overnight in one of the largest airborne attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion two-and-a-half years ago.
Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
World News // 10 hours ago
Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
July 31 (UPI) -- Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated Wednesday in Tehran, according to statements from both the militia and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.
British police, protesters clash outside mosque after vigil for slain girls
World News // 12 hours ago
British police, protesters clash outside mosque after vigil for slain girls
July 30 (UPI) -- Dozens of police officers were injured Tuesday night as law enforcement and protesters clashed in Southport where a vigil was held hours earlier for three children stabbed to death Monday.
Biden, Lula call Venezuelan election a 'critical moment' for democracy
World News // 15 hours ago
Biden, Lula call Venezuelan election a 'critical moment' for democracy
July 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Sunday's Venezuelan election is a "critical moment for democracy" and pledged to closely coordinate a response.
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
July 30 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces officials say an nighttime airstrike Tuesday killed the Hezbollah commander who ordered the rocket attack that killed 12 Israeli children in the Golan Heights Saturday.
North Korean escapees urge U.S. to promote human rights, information access
World News // 20 hours ago
North Korean escapees urge U.S. to promote human rights, information access
July 30 (UPI) -- A group of young, professional North Korean escapees has been pushing for a change in U.S. policy toward North Korea in meetings with officials and policy experts in Washington, D.C., and New York.
U.S., Philippines officials affirm mutual alliance against regional threats
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S., Philippines officials affirm mutual alliance against regional threats
July 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken and Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin III discussed threats to peace while affirming U.S. support for the Philippines in Manila on Tuesday.
Air New Zealand becomes first major airline to drop 2030 climate goals
World News // 22 hours ago
Air New Zealand becomes first major airline to drop 2030 climate goals
July 30 (UPI) -- Air New Zealand announced on Tuesday that it was bailing out of its 2030 science-based carbon intensity reduction targets because it could not meet the goals because of various obstacles.
Third child dies in British stabbing attack on dance workshop
World News // 1 day ago
Third child dies in British stabbing attack on dance workshop
July 30 (UPI) -- British authorities said a third child has died from injuries from a stunning knife attack Monday morning related to a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop event near a school in the seaside town of Southport.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vietnam War's My Lai Massacre leader Lt. William Calley dead at 80
Vietnam War's My Lai Massacre leader Lt. William Calley dead at 80
Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Project 2025 director steps down amid criticism from Donald Trump
Project 2025 director steps down amid criticism from Donald Trump
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Israel says airstrike killed Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
Boeing board chooses Robert K. Ortberg as new president and CEO
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement