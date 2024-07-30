Trending
July 30, 2024 / 11:42 AM

Third child dies in British stabbing attack on dance workshop

By Clyde Hughes
A third child died after a stabbing in Britain, officials said on Tuesday. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
July 30 (UPI) -- British authorities said a third child has died from injuries from a knife attack Monday morning related to a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop event near a school in the seaside town of Southport.

The girl, 9, identified as Alice Aguiar, died in a hospital early on Tuesday morning. Two other girls -- Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7 -- died earlier. Five other children and two adults remain in critical condition, officials said.

"We can't even begin to imagine how the family feel," Laura Blackman, of Benridge Care Homes, said, according to The Guardian.

A 17-year-old male from Lancashire, Britain, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with suspicion of murder and attempted murder charges, according to Merseyside Police. Authorities said they recovered a knife at the scene.

The suspect, born to Rwandan immigrants in Britain, had lived in Cardiff before the family moved to the Southport area in 2013, according to the BBC.

The Sefton Council announced that there will be a vigil on Tuesday evening for the victims of the knife attack outside The Atkinson on Lord Street.

"It is entirely understandable and appropriate that local people want to gather and show their support and solidarity," Sefton councilor Marion Atkinson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at this incredibly sad time."

The families of King and Aguiar released statements on Tuesday.

"No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as [we] try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe," the King family said.

The Aguiar family said: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our little princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that."

Swift commented herself Tuesday on Instagram, saying that is "shocked" at the loss of life.

"I am at a complete loss at how I can ever convey my sympathies to these families," Swift wrote on the social media outlet.

