Search and rescue personnel of the Cambodian military have been searching for one of its helicopters since it went missing July 12. The helicopter was found Monday and both pilots on board have been declared dead. Photo courtesy of Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia/ Facebook

July 30 (UPI) -- A Cambodian military helicopter that went missing more than two weeks ago has been found, according to officials who said both pilots on board are dead. The ministry said the helicopter, which went missing July 12 during a training mission in Cambodia's western Pursat province, was found Monday. Advertisement

Pilot Kheng Chhaiyuth was found deceased in his helicopter seat, with the search continuing for Sun Phalla.

At 10:30 a.m. local time Tuesday, the search and rescue team found Phalla's body about 688 feet from the helicopter, the ministry said in a statement.

"At this time, the search and rescue team has not yet been able to transport the body by helicopter to the command center due to heavy rain in the area," it said.

"With this notice, the Ministry of National Defense would like to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The sacrifice of these two airmen is a loss of human resources of the Cambodian Army especially the Air Force, which is very sad."

The helicopter was reported missing the evening of July 12 after it lost contact with air force headquarters while flying a training mission in a mountainous area of Pursat.

Advertisement