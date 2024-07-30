Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 30, 2024 / 1:09 PM

Air New Zealand becomes first major airline to drop 2030 climate goals

By Clyde Hughes
Image of Air New Zealand check-in counter at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, Australia, on June 23, 2021. Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it was moving away from 2030 climate change goals. File Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE
Image of Air New Zealand check-in counter at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, Australia, on June 23, 2021. Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it was moving away from 2030 climate change goals. File Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE

July 30 (UPI) -- Air New Zealand announced on Tuesday that it was bailing out of its 2030 science-based carbon intensity reduction targets because it could not meet the goals due to various obstacles.

The carrier said it was currently not realistic to meet the standards in the Science Based Targets Initiative because of the lack of availability of new aircraft, the affordability and availability of alternative jet fuel, and global and domestic regulations policy support.

Advertisement

Air New Zealand said those obstacles were simply out of the carrier's control, making it difficult to comply with such climate change goals.

"In recent months, and more so in the last few weeks, it has also become apparent that potential delays to our fleet renewal plan pose an additional risk to the target's achievability," Greg Foran, Air New Zealand CEO, said in a statement.

Related

"It is possible that the airline may need to retain its existing fleet for longer than planned due to global manufacturing and supply chain issues that could potentially slow the introduction of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft into the fleet."

Air New Zealand becomes the first national flag carrier and first major airline to significantly move away from its near-term climate plans previously set for the industry to meet its decarbonization goals.

Advertisement

Air New Zealand had originally said it would be able to reduce its carbon intensity by 28.9% by 2030 compared to its 2019 levels.

"Air New Zealand remains committed to reaching its 2050 net zero carbon emission target," the carrier's board chair Therese Walsh said in a statement. "Our work to transition away from fossil fuels continues, as does our advocacy for the goal and domestic regulatory and policy settings that will help facilitate Air New Zealand, and the wide aviation system in New Zealand m to do its part to mitigate climate change risks."

Latest Headlines

Third child dies in British stabbing attack on dance workshop
World News // 1 hour ago
Third child dies in British stabbing attack on dance workshop
July 30 (UPI) -- British authorities said a third child has died from injuries from a stunning knife attack Monday morning related to a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop event near a school in the seaside town of Southport.
At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
July 30 (UPI) -- Major landslides triggered by monsoon rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala killed at least 93 people as they slept with dozens more missing after heavy monsoon rain saw homes swept away.
Omagh inquiry holds first hearing on killing of 29 in dissident republican car bombing
World News // 4 hours ago
Omagh inquiry holds first hearing on killing of 29 in dissident republican car bombing
July 30 (UPI) -- A long-awaited public inquiry into the 1998 Omagh car bombing in Northern Ireland, the worst atrocity of the so-called "Troubles" in the U.K. province, got underway with a minute's silence after a decades-long campaign.
Cambodian military helicopter missing 17 days found with both pilots dead
World News // 8 hours ago
Cambodian military helicopter missing 17 days found with both pilots dead
July 30 (UPI) -- A Cambodian military helicopter that went missing more than two weeks ago has been found, according to officials who said both pilots on board are dead.
Venezuelans protest presidential election results, claim electoral fraud
World News // 16 hours ago
Venezuelans protest presidential election results, claim electoral fraud
July 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of Venezuelans protested Monday in Caracas and other cities after authoritarian socialist President Nicholás Maduro was re-elected to a third consecutive term amid accusations of electoral fraud.
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
World News // 1 day ago
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
July 29 (UPI) -- Police arrested a 17-year-old male suspect Monday after a stabbing left two children dead and 11 people injured at a children's dance workshop in the seaside town of Southport in northwest England.
Ex-BBC anchor Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children
World News // 22 hours ago
Ex-BBC anchor Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children
July 29 (UPI) -- Huw Edwards, a 62-year-old former BBC television news anchor, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.
African National Congress expels former South African President Jacob Zuma from party
World News // 1 day ago
African National Congress expels former South African President Jacob Zuma from party
July 29 (UPI) -- Former South African President Jacob Zuma was officially expelled from the African National Congress on Monday, signifying a pronounced divide between the party once led by Nelson Mandela to a man once picked to carry it
Italy's Meloni to 'relaunch' ties with China after quitting $1T Belt and Road Initiative
World News // 1 day ago
Italy's Meloni to 'relaunch' ties with China after quitting $1T Belt and Road Initiative
July 29 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she would re-invigorate bilateral ties with China as she met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and signed a wide-ranging three-year cooperation agreement.
Troubled Chinese developer Country Garden wins 6-month reprieve from liquidation
World News // 1 day ago
Troubled Chinese developer Country Garden wins 6-month reprieve from liquidation
July 29 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong court handed Chinese property giant Country Garden Holdings a temporary reprieve from possible bankruptcy Monday, giving it more time to come up with a plan to restructure liabilities of $187 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
U.S. replenishes strategic oil reserve after tapping it for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
3 arrested, 2 sought in gang-related shooting death of rapper Julio Foolio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement