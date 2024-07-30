At least 93 people killed in landslides in southern Indian state of Kerala

Rescue operations get underway in Mylambadi district on Wayanad in the southern Indian state of Kerala after landslides early Tuesday triggered by monsoon rain killed at least 93 people with many still unaccounted for. Photo by T.P. Binu/EPA-EFE

July 30 (UPI) -- Massive landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala killed at least 93 people early Tuesday with dozens more missing after heavy monsoon rain saw homes swept away as residents slept. A major rescue operation led by the military was underway in the mountainous Wayanad district in the northeastern part of the state was being hampered by torrential rain, poor visibility and the collapse of a bridge on a key route into the affected area. Advertisement

Most of those killed were in Wayanad's Mundakkai, Attamala, Chooralmala and Kunhome districts but at least 16 deceased were pulled from the Chaliyar River. Around 250 have been rescued, another 129 are in hospital and more than 100 are missing.

"The situation continues to remain very grave. The causalities may go up," said chief secretary of the Kerala government, V. Venu.

Venu canceled the leave of all state employees including police, fire and safety, public health and social security departments and local government, ordering all but those on long-term sick leave to return to work.

"Steps have been initiated to deliver food and essential supplies. Two vehicles carrying 20,000 liters of drinking water will arrive at the disaster area. Health workers currently on leave are instructed to return to duty immediately," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Advertisement

"Nothing can replace the loss of loved ones or possessions, but we must extend our support and lift those affected. In the wake of the landslides in Wayanad, we must come together to aid those suffering. More assistance is needed to rebuild the region."

Pledges of financial assistance poured in from across the country led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a promise of $2,388 compensation for bereaved families and $597 for each person injured as well as federal government help for the relief effort.

The state-owned Kerala Bank, which operates state-wide including in Wayanad, donated $60,000 to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund while the chief ministers of the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Sikkim pledged $597,000 and $186,200 respectively.

Schools and colleges were closed in 10 of 14 districts as the Kerala government declared two days of official mourning for the victims during which flags will be flown at half mast and all public events and commemorations canceled.

The area is at high risk of landslides.

A landslide in 2019 in nearby Puthumala, another district of Wayanad, killed 17 people.