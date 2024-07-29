Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 29, 2024 / 8:53 PM

Venezuelans protest presidential election results, claim electoral fraud

By Sheri Walsh
People ride through the streets on motorcycles during Monday's protest against the results of the presidential elections, in Caracas, Venezuela. According to the first report from the National Electoral Council (CNE), Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term in the elections held on Sunday. The opposition is calling for the release of the full vote count. Photo by Henry Chirinos/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | People ride through the streets on motorcycles during Monday's protest against the results of the presidential elections, in Caracas, Venezuela. According to the first report from the National Electoral Council (CNE), Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term in the elections held on Sunday. The opposition is calling for the release of the full vote count. Photo by Henry Chirinos/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of Venezuelans protested Monday in Caracas and other cities after authoritarian socialist President Nicholás Maduro was declared the winner of the country's presidential election amid accusations of electoral fraud.

Protesters claim the weekend election was rigged, as they marched toward the presidential palace in Caracas with signs saying, "Knock down the dictator." People banged pots and pans from their homes and on the streets, burned tires on highways and burned Maduro campaign posters as police fired tear gas. Video showed demonstrators toppling a statue of Maduro in the coastal state of Falcón.

Advertisement

Opposition parties claim its candidate Edmundo González won 70% of the vote, according to exit polls that suggested a clear victory for Maduro's opponent. Maduro has been in power for 11 years, despite widespread discontent over the country's economic crisis.

While Maduro was declared the winner at a ceremony at the National Electoral Council, which the Maduro government controls, the final vote tallies from Sunday's election have still not been released. Initial results released by the council said 59% of the electoral public cast ballots, with 51.20% of the vote going to Maduro and 44% going to González.

Advertisement

"Venezuela has the best electoral system in the world!" CNE president Elvis Amoroso said before announcing Maduro's victory.

Opposition witnesses claim they were denied access to CNE headquarters during the vote count. The government, which has been accused of rigging votes in the past, denies any election interference. President Maduro has accused the opposition of calling for a coup.

"They are trying to impose in Venezuela a coup d'etat again of fascist and counter-revolutionary character," Maduro claimed.

On Monday, the White House expressed "serious concerns" about Maduro's re-election.

"Quite frankly, we have serious concerns that the result as announced does not reflect the will and the votes of the Venezuelan people," White House National Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters Monday, as he called for the release of the vote tabulations.

"We're going to hold judgment until that time. We in the international community are watching, and we will respond accordingly," Kirby added.

The U.S. State Department on Monday also called for the immediate publication of detailed precinct-level polling and urged "Maduro and his representatives to respect the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people and to take immediate steps to restore democratic processes in Venezuela."

Advertisement

The Carter Center and the United Nations are also calling for transparency, as people who protested in the region of La Lucha labeled the vote "terrible, fraud."

"We won with 70%, but they did the same thing to us again. They took the elections from us again," said resident Paola Sarzalejo.

"He lost the elections, he has no right to be there right now," added her father, Miguel Sarzalejo.

"We want a better future for the youth because if not, they will leave the country for one where they can work well and earn well," Sarzalejo added. "We have a rich country and he is destroying everything."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
World News // 10 hours ago
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
July 29 (UPI) -- Police arrested a 17-year-old male suspect Monday after a stabbing left two children dead and 11 people injured at a children's dance workshop in the seaside town of Southport in northwest England.
Ex-BBC anchor Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children
World News // 6 hours ago
Ex-BBC anchor Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children
July 29 (UPI) -- Huw Edwards, a 62-year-old former BBC television news anchor, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.
African National Congress expels former South African President Jacob Zuma from party
World News // 9 hours ago
African National Congress expels former South African President Jacob Zuma from party
July 29 (UPI) -- Former South African President Jacob Zuma was officially expelled from the African National Congress on Monday, signifying a pronounced divide between the party once led by Nelson Mandela to a man once picked to carry it
Italy's Meloni to 'relaunch' ties with China after quitting $1T Belt and Road Initiative
World News // 11 hours ago
Italy's Meloni to 'relaunch' ties with China after quitting $1T Belt and Road Initiative
July 29 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she would re-invigorate bilateral ties with China as she met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and signed a wide-ranging three-year cooperation agreement.
Troubled Chinese developer Country Garden wins 6-month reprieve from liquidation
World News // 13 hours ago
Troubled Chinese developer Country Garden wins 6-month reprieve from liquidation
July 29 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong court handed Chinese property giant Country Garden Holdings a temporary reprieve from possible bankruptcy Monday, giving it more time to come up with a plan to restructure liabilities of $187 billion.
State-run election agency declares Maduro winner of Venezuela's presidential election
World News // 17 hours ago
State-run election agency declares Maduro winner of Venezuela's presidential election
July 29 (UPI) -- Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro has been declared the winner of Sunday's presidential election, despite polls showing the opposition held a wide lead and concerns over potential irregularities.
World leaders urge restraint as Israel considers retaliation for Golan Heights attack
World News // 19 hours ago
World leaders urge restraint as Israel considers retaliation for Golan Heights attack
July 29 (UPI) -- Israel's security cabinet has authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister to decide "on the manner and timing" of a retaliatory response against a deadly strike on Golan Heights on the weekend.
U.S., Japan take 'historic' steps to deepen military ties amid China threat
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., Japan take 'historic' steps to deepen military ties amid China threat
July 28 (UPI) -- The United States and Japan on Sunday announced "historic" wide-ranging steps to deepen and modernize their military alliance, amid growing threats in the Indo-Pacific from China.
Paris rail lines back to 'normal' after crippling coordinated attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Paris rail lines back to 'normal' after crippling coordinated attacks
July 28 (UPI) -- Commuter train service has returned to normal in and around Paris after an organized and coordinated campaign to disrupt critical rail lines paralyzed traffic just hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremonies.
More Russian warships dock in Havana port
World News // 1 day ago
More Russian warships dock in Havana port
July 28 (UPI) -- Three Russian warships are docked in Cuba, showing strengthening ties between the two countries. The ships are expected to remain in port through Tuesday, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dramatic twist of betrayal in Sinaloa Cartel arrests
Dramatic twist of betrayal in Sinaloa Cartel arrests
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting at Rochester, N.Y., park
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Torrential flooding strands theme-park guests at Dolly Parton's Dollywood
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Strong 4.9 magnitude quake rattles California's L.A. region
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
Stabbing at dance school in England leaves 2 children dead, 11 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement