Eight people were stabbed in the British town of Southport and police said they detained a man and confiscated a knife. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- Police took a suspect into custody after at least eight people were stabbed in the British seaside town of Southport. Merseyside Police said they responded to the scene late Monday morning and first responders treated eight people, including several children for stab wounds. Advertisement

The children were transported to Alder Hey Children's Hospital while others were driven to Aintree University Hospital, Southport and Formby Hospital.

Police confronted and arrested a male suspect and confiscated a knife at the scene.

"An arrest has been made and there is no wider risk to the public," Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, said, according to The Guardian. "I would urge people to be careful about what they share online and not to speculate about this incident."

North West Ambulance System said it dispatched a total of 13 vehicles to the scene to use for victims.

"I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport," said Yvette Cooper, a member of Parliament on X. "All of my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside Police and crime commissioner to convey full support to the police, and thanks to the emergency services for responding."

