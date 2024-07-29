World leaders urge restraint as Israel considers retaliation for Golan Heights attack

A shell crater at the site where a projectile hit a playground in Majdal Shams, in the annexed Golan Heights on Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces has blamed Hezbollah and has vowed to retaliate. Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- Members of Israel's security cabinet have authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister to decide "on the manner and timing" of a retaliatory response against a deadly strike over the weekend on occupied Golan Heights, as world leaders call for calm amid rising fears of an expanding war. At least a dozen youth were killed and more than two dozen others were injured Saturday when a soccer field in the Majdal Shams area of the Israeli occupied land was hit with a direct strike. Advertisement

Though Hezbollah denies it was behind the attack, the Israel Defense Forces is adamant the Iran proxy militia is responsible, and Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has vowed it will pay for the strike.

On Sunday, a meeting of Israel's security cabinet was called, and Netanyahu's office said its members have authorized the prime minister and Gallant to decide on the nation's response.

As the meeting was held, world leaders reacted in condemnation to the attack while urging for de-escalation over fears that a retaliatory strike could expand the war from Israel.

In Tokyo on Sunday for meetings with his Japanese counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters during a press conference that while the Biden administration maintains that Israel has the right to defend itself, they do not want to see the conflict escalate.

"We don't want to see it spread," he said. "That has been one of our goals from day one."

The Biden administration has walked a fine line amid the nearly 300-day-old war between Israel and Hamas to stand by its ally and respond to provocations while trying to stop the war from expanding throughout the region.

Israel launched its war against Hamas in Gaza over the Iran proxy militia's surprise and bloody attack on Israel Oct. 7. Hezbollah has been striking Israel over Lebanon's border since Oct. 8.

A third Iran proxy militia, the Houthis of Yemen, have been involved in the war since mid-November when it began enforcing a military blockade of the Red Sea, attacking all vessels, including U.S. warships, since.

The Biden administration has grown frustrated with Israel over its method of war as the death toll in Gaza has climbed to the tens of thousands and the war continues with no end in sight, and it been pushing for months for both sides to accept a three-phase, U.S. mediated cease-fire deal.

On Sunday, Blinken said that this was "the best way" to prevent escalation.

Adrienne Watson, the spokeswoman for the United States' National Security Council, blamed Hezbollah for the Saturday attack, while saying in a statement that Biden officials were talking with both their Israeli and Lebanese counterparts, while pushing for the cease-fire.

The United Nations has also condemned the attack while calling for "maximum restraint."

The statement issued on behalf of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres states he also reiterates "his consistent call on all concerned to avoid any further escalation."

"The exchanges of fire across the Blue Line must cease immediately," Guterres said. "All parties must comply with their obligations under international law. The parties must urgently recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities."

The Blue Line divides Israel from Lebanon and the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria during the Six-Day war of 1967.

In 1981, Israel passed the Golan Heights Law, which extended its sovereignty over the area, a move that was condemned by the U.N. Security Council who requested that Israel "rescind forthwith its decision."

Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister Espen Barth Eide also called for de-escalation, fearing it could "lead to major war on Israel's northern front."

France similarly expressed condolences for the deaths suffered, while urging for calm.

"France calls for everything to be done to avoid a new military escalation and will continue to act with the parties to this end," it's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, overnight Sunday, the IDF said it struck a series of Hezbollah targets in Lebanese territory.