Troubled Chinese developer Country Garden wins 6-month reprieve from liquidation

July 29 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong court handed troubled Chinese property giant Country Garden Holdings a temporary reprieve from possible bankruptcy Monday, giving it more time to come up with a plan to restructure liabilities of $187 billion.
A winding-up petition brought by Ever Credit Limited over a $204.9 million debt was adjourned to Jan. 20, 2025, after lawyers for Country Garden told the court the firm would issue preliminary "restructuring term sheets" by the end of September and agreed to submit a formal Restructuring Support Agreement before the next hearing.