Cuban solders welcome Russian warships docked in the Havana port. The ships are expected to remain in port until July 30, 2024. Courtesy of Russian Foreign Ministry/Facebook.

July 28 (UPI) -- Three Russian warships are docked on Cuba, showing strengthening ties between the two countries. The ships are expected to remain in port through Tuesday, officials said. A training ship, patrol frigate and refueling tanker are moored in the Havana port usually occupied by cruise ships, the Russian Embassy in Havana said in a statement on Facebook. Advertisement

It's the latest in a series of vessels, including a nuclear-powered submarine, that have visited Havana in recent months, as ties between the two countries have grown increasingly stronger.

The ties are becoming ever more important to Cuba as the country has become increasingly dependent on Russian oil and has welcomed Russian warships into its port.

The island nation near Florida has long been strategically important for Russia. The former Soviet Union created military installations around the country in 1962, during the Cuban missile crisis.

Cuba has said none of the ships carry nuclear weapons and their presence does not represent a threat to the region.

"Visits by naval units from other countries are a historical practice of the revolutionary government with nations that maintain relations of friendship and collaboration," a statement from the Cuban government said.

Advertisement