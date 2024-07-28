Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2024 / 11:40 AM

Hamas mourns deaths of Palestinians in Israeli 'Guantanamo'

By Adam Schrader
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, in southern Gaza in September 2017. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, in southern Gaza in September 2017. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI. | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh released a statement Sunday mourning the deaths of Palestinian civilians who have died in Israeli prisons.

Haniyeh said there has been an "unprecedented increase" in the number of prisoners killed in occupation prisons and detention centers, and he condemned Israel for a "systematic blackout" preventing people from seeing prisoner conditions in "Guantanamo Israel," referring to the notorious Ofer Prison.

Advertisement

He accused Israel of engaging in "psychological and physical torture" of Palestinians as well as slowly killing them and depriving them of treatment, food and medicine.

Haniyeh's statement comes as he called on Aug. 3 to mark a day of global action to support for Gaza and its prisoners taken by Israel.

Related

The Palestinian Commission of Prisoner's Affairs released a statement Sunday naming one of the prisoners who was killed by Israeli authorities. Sheikh Mustafa Abu Ara was killed at the Rimon Prison during a "systematic medical crime targeting him."

Advertisement

Abu Ara was also subjected to severe beatings and torture during his detention, the commission alleged. Before his death, he had been arrested several times and spent a total of 12 years in Israeli prisons.

The commission also provided the names of 74 people who face new or renewed orders of administrative detention, a practice by which Israeli authorities can detain Palestinians indefinitely without charges, which Palestinians have likened to kidnapping.

Among them is journalist Nidal Abu Aker from Bethlehem, who is considered one of the most prominent people under Israeli detention. His radio program traces the movement of prisoners inside Israeli jails and passes on prisoners' messages to the Palestinian public.

Over the years, the journalist has spent many years in administrative detention, but with the new order, he has exceeded two years in administrative detention continuously without facing charges.

The commission noted that there have been at least seven attempts of suicide by Palestinian prisoners because of the "bad conditions" at the prisons and "brutality of the jailers."Recent abuse allegations include a detainee who was burned by scalding hot water while taking a shower and another who had his cancer treatment canceled before he was beatten by the guards and returned to his cell.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the commission revealed that nearly 10,000 people from Palestine are currently being detained by Israeli authorities.

At that time, the commission said that Rami Abu Mustafa, a Palestinian man suffering from mental problems, had died in Gaza after he was released from Israeli detention. The commission noted he had been "subjected to torture, unprecedented in its level and intensity."

The commission called Mustafa a victim of "medical crimes" and the "crime of starvation" with the thousands of other Palestinians who are often held indefinitely without charges in Israeli prisons.

And at least two women who have been detained by Israel are pregnant as conditions, including sexual harassment by their Israeli guards, continue to worsen for Palestinian prisoners.

More than 3,400 Palestinians are currently under "administrative detention," a practice decried by the human rights group Amnesty International. The group has said the practice "dramatically increased" after the war began. Palestinians and their supporters often equate it to kidnapping.

Amnesty International has documented cases of Israeli soldiers torturing Palestinian detainees, including "severe beatings" and "humiliation." The human rights group said that such torture had been occurring "for decades" before Hamas' attack Oct. 7.

And, Israeli forces have continued to detain dozens of journalists and healthcare workers in Gaza.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Secretary of State Antony Blinken presses China's Wang Yi on U.S.-China tensions
World News // 19 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken presses China's Wang Yi on U.S.-China tensions
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday confronted his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on areas of disagreement between the two nations, including Beijing's continued support of Russia.
12 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
World News // 20 hours ago
12 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
July 27 (UPI) -- A rocket attack struck a soccer field in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, and killed at least 12 children and teens and wounded 29 other people Saturday night.
All French rail lines expected to run by Monday
World News // 23 hours ago
All French rail lines expected to run by Monday
July 27 (UPI) -- Damage caused by an apparently coordinated attack on France's high-speed rail system Friday should be fixed by Monday, but three trains are canceled while others have two-hour delays until then.
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
World News // 1 day ago
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
July 27 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces reportedly killed 30 and injured 100 when the IDF launched an airstrike Saturday against a Hamas command center inside a school compound in central Gaza.
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
World News // 1 day ago
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
July 23 (UPI) -- Canadian diva Celine Dion delivered a stirring rendition of Edith Piaf's anthem "Hymn to Love" at the Eiffel Tower on Friday, providing a show-stopping finale to the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
As Olympic athletes compete, thousands of soldiers, police fill streets of Paris
World News // 1 day ago
As Olympic athletes compete, thousands of soldiers, police fill streets of Paris
July 26 (UPI) -- Friday's opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics promised to be like none other, and fears of terrorism have sparked an equally unprecedented security response.
U.S. Treasury, Brazil's Finance Ministry announce climate partnership
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Treasury, Brazil's Finance Ministry announce climate partnership
July 26 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and Brazil's Ministry of Finance announced Friday a partnership to align best environmental and climate policies.
Rain expected to help worsening Alberta, Canada, wildfire situation
World News // 2 days ago
Rain expected to help worsening Alberta, Canada, wildfire situation
July 26 (UPI) -- Rain and cooler temperatures Friday are expected to help crews in the Canadian province of Alberta, where wildfires have destroyed up to half of the historic town of Jasper, forcing some first responders to pull back.
Britain ends objections to ICC war crimes warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
World News // 2 days ago
Britain ends objections to ICC war crimes warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
July 26 (UPI) -- Britain confirmed Friday it has dropped objections to arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant sought by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Philippines in race to prevent environmental disaster from sunken oil tanker
World News // 2 days ago
Philippines in race to prevent environmental disaster from sunken oil tanker
July 26 (UPI) -- Philippine authorities were engaged in a race to contain an oil spill from a tanker sunk by typhoon Gaemi and prevent 370,000 gallons of industrial fuel oil remaining on board from escaping into the ocean.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamala Harris narrows VP picks with weeks left to choose
Kamala Harris narrows VP picks with weeks left to choose
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
12 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
12 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
Trump addresses Bitcoin Conference in pro-crypto shift for campaign
Trump addresses Bitcoin Conference in pro-crypto shift for campaign
Secretary of State Antony Blinken presses China's Wang Yi on U.S.-China tensions
Secretary of State Antony Blinken presses China's Wang Yi on U.S.-China tensions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement