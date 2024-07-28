Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2024 / 4:08 PM

Edna O'Brien, rogue Irish author, dies at 93

By Mark Moran
Irish writer Edna O'Brien poses after winning the Femina Foreign Literary Prize 2019 for her book 'Girl' in Paris, France, in November 2019. File Photo by Julien De Rosa/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Irish writer Edna O'Brien poses after winning the Femina Foreign Literary Prize 2019 for her book 'Girl' in Paris, France, in November 2019. File Photo by Julien De Rosa/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Irish storyteller Edna O'Brien, whose debut novel "The Country Girls" gained her international literary acclaim and recognition, has died at 93, the Taoiseach announced Sunday.

The novel raised eyebrows when it was released in 1960. It was the first part of a trilogy that told the fictional tales of friends Kate and Baba, starting in their school days and strict Roman Catholic upbringing in the Irish countryside, to their adulthood and failed marriages in London.

Advertisement

It was unabashedly direct and intimate and was a departure from strict literary norms during that time. She was criticized in Ireland, which was largely conservative at the time.

"Ireland has lost an icon," a statement from the Taoiseach Simon Harris said Sunday.

Related

"Edna O'Brien was a brave, gifted, dignified and magnetic person. She wrote her debut novel The Country Girls in just three weeks. Sixty-four years on it is not only a remarkable piece of work but still a landmark moment for Irish women and society. The book would be banned and burned but Edna O'Brien would never be silenced."

O'Brien published 20 books over her career, all of them with themes of joy, sorry and unrequited love.

Advertisement

"O'Brien is attracted to taboos just as they break, to the place of greatest heat and darkness and, you might even say, danger to her mortal soul," Booker Prize winner Anne Enright wrote of her in the Guardian in 2012.

O'Brien described her writing as "breathing," the Taoiseach said, and told interviewers that she wanted to go out as someone who spoke the truth. She had been promoting the trilogy in recent years.

Notable deaths of 2024

Bob Newhart
Comedian and actor Bob Newhart attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 10, 2016. Newhart, a comedy icon who starred on "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart," died at the age of 94 on July 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

More Russian warships dock in Havana port
World News // 4 minutes ago
More Russian warships dock in Havana port
July 28 (UPI) -- Three Russian warships are docked on Cuba, showing strengthening ties between the two countries. The ships are expected to remain in port through Tuesday, officials said.
Hamas mourns deaths of Palestinians in Israeli 'Guantanamo'
World News // 5 hours ago
Hamas mourns deaths of Palestinians in Israeli 'Guantanamo'
July 28 (UPI) -- Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh released a statement Sunday mourning the deaths of Palestinian civilians who have died in Israeli prisons.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken presses China's Wang Yi on U.S.-China tensions
World News // 1 day ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken presses China's Wang Yi on U.S.-China tensions
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday confronted his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on areas of disagreement between the two nations, including Beijing's continued support of Russia.
12 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
World News // 1 day ago
12 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
July 27 (UPI) -- A rocket attack struck a soccer field in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, and killed at least 12 children and teens and wounded 29 other people Saturday night.
All French rail lines expected to run by Monday
World News // 1 day ago
All French rail lines expected to run by Monday
July 27 (UPI) -- Damage caused by an apparently coordinated attack on France's high-speed rail system Friday should be fixed by Monday, but three trains are canceled while others have two-hour delays until then.
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
World News // 1 day ago
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
July 27 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces reportedly killed 30 and injured 100 when the IDF launched an airstrike Saturday against a Hamas command center inside a school compound in central Gaza.
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
World News // 2 days ago
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
July 23 (UPI) -- Canadian diva Celine Dion delivered a stirring rendition of Edith Piaf's anthem "Hymn to Love" at the Eiffel Tower on Friday, providing a show-stopping finale to the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
As Olympic athletes compete, thousands of soldiers, police fill streets of Paris
World News // 2 days ago
As Olympic athletes compete, thousands of soldiers, police fill streets of Paris
July 26 (UPI) -- Friday's opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics promised to be like none other, and fears of terrorism have sparked an equally unprecedented security response.
U.S. Treasury, Brazil's Finance Ministry announce climate partnership
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. Treasury, Brazil's Finance Ministry announce climate partnership
July 26 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and Brazil's Ministry of Finance announced Friday a partnership to align best environmental and climate policies.
Rain expected to help worsening Alberta, Canada, wildfire situation
World News // 2 days ago
Rain expected to help worsening Alberta, Canada, wildfire situation
July 26 (UPI) -- Rain and cooler temperatures Friday are expected to help crews in the Canadian province of Alberta, where wildfires have destroyed up to half of the historic town of Jasper, forcing some first responders to pull back.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamala Harris narrows VP picks with weeks left to choose
Kamala Harris narrows VP picks with weeks left to choose
12 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
12 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
Trump addresses Bitcoin Conference in pro-crypto shift for campaign
Trump addresses Bitcoin Conference in pro-crypto shift for campaign
Secretary of State Antony Blinken presses China's Wang Yi on U.S.-China tensions
Secretary of State Antony Blinken presses China's Wang Yi on U.S.-China tensions
Hamas mourns deaths of Palestinians in Israeli 'Guantanamo'
Hamas mourns deaths of Palestinians in Israeli 'Guantanamo'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement