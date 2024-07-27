Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2024 / 4:41 PM

Secretary Antony Blinken presses China's Wang Yi on U.S.-China tensions

By Ehren Wynder
Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Vientiane, Laos, for the first stop of a weeklong tour of Asia. Photo courtesy Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs/EPA-EFE
Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Vientiane, Laos, for the first stop of a weeklong tour of Asia. Photo courtesy Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs/EPA-EFE

July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday confronted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on areas of disagreement between the two nations, including Beijing's continued support of Russia.

The two officials met during an annual international conference of Southeast Asian nations in Laos's capital of Vientiane.

Advertisement

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement per CNN that the two discussed bilateral, regional and global issues on the sidelines of the conference.

"The Secretary made clear that the United States, together with our allies and partners, will advance our vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement read.

Related

Blinken also brought up China's support of Russia amid its now two-year-long invasion of Ukraine and warned that the United States would take "appropriate measures" if Beijing does not cease, Miller said.

Advertisement

Wang in the meeting insisted that China has not sent any weapons to Russia, according to reporting by The New York Times.

The Biden administration has claimed the country is at least indirectly aiding Moscow through the export of dual-use materials such as machine tools and microelectronics that have been used to continue the Ukraine war.

The Chinese foreign ministry in a statement summarizing the meeting said Wang told Blinken the United Stakes has "a wrong perception of China" and urged the return of a "rational and pragmatic China policy."

"China is not the United States and does not want to become the United States," The statement read. "China does not seek hegemony or power, and is a major country with the best record in the world on peace and security issues."

Wang said China's approach to Ukraine has been transparent and it would continue to promote peace and dialogue, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Blinken said the United States had a "core interest" in defending Ukraine against Russia, according to the State Department.

Beijing's increased militarization in the South China Sea and toward Taiwan has been another sticking point in U.S.-China relations. Wang on Saturday asserted that Taiwan has always been and always will be part of China.

Advertisement

Wang also said the United States should stop imposing sanctions on China and that Beijing would bend to "pressure and blackmail."

The United States has leveled over 300 sanctions on Chinese entities in response to the export of dual-use materials to Russia, according to the State Department.

Both officials noted China recently reached an agreement with the Philippines on naval activity regarding the Second Thomas Shoal -- locally known as the Ren'ai Reef -- a contested area where Philippine marines are posted.

Blinken said the two countries could further collaborate on strengthening high-level military talks, artificial intelligence and combating the narcotics trade. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed cooperation on some of these issues at a summit last year outside of San Francisco.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the two agreed to maintain communications in the future.

Blinken was in Laos for the first visit of a weeklong diplomatic tour, which includes stops in Vietnam, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Mongolia.

The secretary's travels across Asia come amid heightened tensions between the United States and China. Biden has made smoothing over rocky relations between the two countries a core priority before he leaves office in January.

Advertisement

Wang reportedly did not bring up the looming U.S. presidential election, despite concern over what international relations could look like under a second Trump administration. Wang did say that Xi values his relationship with Biden.

Latest Headlines

11 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
World News // 2 hours ago
11 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
July 27 (UPI) -- A rocket attack struck a soccer field in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, and killed at least 11 children and teens and wounded more than 34 Saturday evening.
All French rail lines expected to run by Monday
World News // 4 hours ago
All French rail lines expected to run by Monday
July 27 (UPI) -- Damage caused by an apparently coordinated attack on France's high-speed rail system Friday should be fixed by Monday, but three trains are canceled while others have two-hour delays until then.
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
World News // 5 hours ago
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
July 27 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces reportedly killed 30 and injured 100 when the IDF launched an airstrike Saturday against a Hamas command center inside a school compound in central Gaza.
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
World News // 1 day ago
Celine Dion delivers finale; cauldron is lit at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
July 23 (UPI) -- Canadian diva Celine Dion delivered a stirring rendition of Edith Piaf's anthem "Hymn to Love" at the Eiffel Tower on Friday, providing a show-stopping finale to the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
As Olympic athletes compete, thousands of soldiers, police fill streets of Paris
World News // 1 day ago
As Olympic athletes compete, thousands of soldiers, police fill streets of Paris
July 26 (UPI) -- Friday's opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics promised to be like none other, and fears of terrorism have sparked an equally unprecedented security response.
U.S. Treasury, Brazil's Finance Ministry announce climate partnership
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Treasury, Brazil's Finance Ministry announce climate partnership
July 26 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and Brazil's Ministry of Finance announced Friday a partnership to align best environmental and climate policies.
Rain expected to help worsening Alberta, Canada, wildfire situation
World News // 1 day ago
Rain expected to help worsening Alberta, Canada, wildfire situation
July 26 (UPI) -- Rain and cooler temperatures Friday are expected to help crews in the Canadian province of Alberta, where wildfires have destroyed up to half of the historic town of Jasper, forcing some first responders to pull back.
Britain ends objections to ICC war crimes warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
World News // 1 day ago
Britain ends objections to ICC war crimes warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
July 26 (UPI) -- Britain confirmed Friday it has dropped objections to arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant sought by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Philippines in race to prevent environmental disaster from sunken oil tanker
World News // 1 day ago
Philippines in race to prevent environmental disaster from sunken oil tanker
July 26 (UPI) -- Philippine authorities were engaged in a race to contain an oil spill from a tanker sunk by typhoon Gaemi and prevent 370,000 gallons of industrial fuel oil remaining on board from escaping into the ocean.
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
World News // 1 day ago
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
July 26 (UPI) -- France's high speed rail network was severely impacted by a series of arson attacks targeting track infrastructure and signaling hours before the Paris Olympics were due to open, the state-owned SNCF said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI confirms Donald Trump struck by bullet after director casts doubts
FBI confirms Donald Trump struck by bullet after director casts doubts
Ex-Mueller investigator Peter Strzok reaches settlement with DOJ over anti-Trump texts
Ex-Mueller investigator Peter Strzok reaches settlement with DOJ over anti-Trump texts
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
30 dead, 100 injured in IDF strike on Hamas command center
After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.
After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.
11 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
11 dead, dozens wounded by rocket attack on Golan Heights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement