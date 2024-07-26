Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2024 / 12:01 PM

Rain expected to help worsening Alberta, Canada, wildfire situation

By Simon Druker
No deaths have yet been reported but evacuation orders have forced around 5,000 residents and 20,000 tourists to leave the area. Photo courtesy of Parks Canada
No deaths have yet been reported but evacuation orders have forced around 5,000 residents and 20,000 tourists to leave the area. Photo courtesy of Parks Canada

July 26 (UPI) -- Rain and cooler temperatures Friday are expected to help crews in the Canadian province of Alberta, where wildfires have destroyed up to half of the historic town of Jasper, forcing some first responders to pull back.

Officials estimate around 89,000 acres have burned so far in Jasper National Park, including up to 50% of the structures in the town of Jasper, Alberta Premiere Danielle Smith said Thursday.

Advertisement

Entire streets have been engulfed in fast-moving flames fed by heavy winds in the region, leading the Municipality of Jasper to declare a State of Emergency Monday.

An evacuation order issued Wednesday forced many wildfire firefighters to abandon their lines and retreat to safety, leaving only municipal firefighters with water to battle the flames.

Related

"Temperatures cooled and rain started shortly after midnight. The [0.59 inches] of rainfall in the national park has led to minimal fire behavior and spread today. This precipitation will likely keep fire behavior low for the next 72 hours," Parks Canada said in its latest update.

Advertisement

"Crews will take advantage of this time to make as much progress as possible to suppress the wildfire and reduce further spread. While rain in Jasper is a welcome sight, warm weather is forecasted and will increase wildfire activity. Currently, the Jasper Wildfire Complex poses no threat to neighboring communities."

Federal, provincial and local firefighters are working to contain the blaze, while members of the Canadian Armed Forces began arriving Thursday. Shifting winds have made it difficult to develop established perimeters around the fire.

Smith said Thursday she asked Ottawa for more help with the fire that is expected to continue burning for another week despite the change in weather. Lightning strikes in the tinder-dry grass and forested area is also upping the risk of further blazes developing.

"I also spoke to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier to ask for a full update from the federal government on their wildfire efforts within the Jasper National Park," Smith said on X.

Advertisement

No deaths have yet been reported but evacuation orders have forced about 5,000 residents and 20,000 tourists to leave the area.

Hundreds of active blazes also are buriing in the neighboring province of British Columbia, as well as in California and Utah.

The iconic Jasper Lodge said on X the tourist destination had been damaged badly by the fire, but did not elaborate on the extent of the damage.

"My heart goes out to the community of Jasper on this devastating evening, wildfire reached the Jasper townsite. We need to pray for the firefighters that remain in town doing everything they can to combat multiple structural fires and protect critical infrastructure," Alberta Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen said on X.

Latest Headlines

Britain ends objections to ICC war crimes warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain ends objections to ICC war crimes warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
July 26 (UPI) -- Britain confirmed Friday it has dropped objections to arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant sought by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Philippines in race to prevent environmental disaster from sunken oil tanker
World News // 3 hours ago
Philippines in race to prevent environmental disaster from sunken oil tanker
July 26 (UPI) -- Philippine authorities were engaged in a race to contain an oil spill from a tanker sunk by typhoon Gaemi and prevent 370,000 gallons of industrial fuel oil remaining on board from escaping into the ocean.
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
World News // 4 hours ago
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
July 26 (UPI) -- France's high speed rail network was severely impacted by a series of arson attacks targeting track infrastructure and signaling hours before the Paris Olympics were due to open, the state-owned SNCF said.
EU gives $1.6 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
EU gives $1.6 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union Friday transferred $1.6 billion in frozen Russian assets held by central securities depositories to Ukraine for military and reconstruction support against Russia's invasion.
U.S. calls for 'peaceful outcome' of Venezuelan presidential election
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. calls for 'peaceful outcome' of Venezuelan presidential election
July 25 (UPI) -- The United States warned Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government any political repression and violence ahead of Sunday's presidential election is "unacceptable."
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
World News // 1 day ago
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
July 25 (UPI) -- The coast guards of Taiwan and the Philippines were scouring the South China Sea for a least 10 seamen who remain unaccounted for after their vessels were sunk or damaged by supertyphoon Gaemi.
Ethiopian landslide death toll at 257 with 15,515 people needing evacuation
World News // 1 day ago
Ethiopian landslide death toll at 257 with 15,515 people needing evacuation
July 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations humanitarian relief agency OCHA said Thursday the death toll from southern Ethiopian landslides rose to 257 as of Wednesday. Deaths are expected to reach up to 500 people.
Netherlands, Denmark prepare to ship 14 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Netherlands, Denmark prepare to ship 14 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine
July 25 (UPI) -- The Netherlands and Denmark will deliver 14 refitted German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by the end of the summer to help meet Kyiv's demand for more firepower to combat Russian aggression.
Putin, Assad meet in Moscow, discuss Middle East 'escalation'
World News // 1 day ago
Putin, Assad meet in Moscow, discuss Middle East 'escalation'
July 25 (UPI) -- Vladimir Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, according to a Thursday morning Kremlin announcement. Putin told Assad he wanted the Syrian leader's opinion on the situation in the Middle East.
Climate protest forces delays, cancellations at Frankfurt Airport
World News // 1 day ago
Climate protest forces delays, cancellations at Frankfurt Airport
July 25 (UPI) -- Climate change activists glued themselves to the tarmac at Germany's busiest airport on Thursday morning, suspending some flights and air traffic around Frankfurt Airport.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement