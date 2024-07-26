Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2024 / 8:07 AM

'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympic opening ceremony

By Paul Godfrey
Stranded passengers at Paris' Gare du Nord station on Friday await travel updates after coordinated sabotage of large parts of France's high-speed TGV rail network ahead of the opening of the 2024 summer olympics. At least 250,000 travelers were expected to be affected and more than 800,000 over the weekend. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE
Stranded passengers at Paris' Gare du Nord station on Friday await travel updates after coordinated sabotage of large parts of France's high-speed TGV rail network ahead of the opening of the 2024 summer olympics. At least 250,000 travelers were expected to be affected and more than 800,000 over the weekend. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- France's high-speed rail network was severely disrupted Friday by a series of arson attacks hours before the Paris Olympics were due to open, the state operator of the country's trains said.

The massive "sabotage" attacks affected at least 800,000 travelers after SNCF was forced to cancel or divert a large number of trains on three of its four main 200 mph TGV lines with Paris particularly badly hit, SNCF Group President Jean-Pierre Farandou told French television network BFMTV.

Advertisement

He warned of paralysis of the company's LGV Atlantique, Nord and Est networks that could last all weekend as the breakdowns meant many trains would be either unable to depart the capital or delayed.

An attempt to sabotage the iconic Sud-Est line, Europe's busiest high-speed route, linking Paris with the big cities in the south -- Lyon and Marseille -- was foiled by transit police.

Advertisement

Eurostar trains in France, to and from Paris, were being diverted with several delayed. Services between London and Paris were also affected with several trains canceled and all its normal 185 mph high-speed services diverted onto the slower "classic" line, increasing journey times from around 135 minutes to three-and-three-quarter hours, according to a statement on the company's website.

Long lines began building up at Paris's Gare du Nord and Gare du Montparnasse stations and at London St. Pancras where Eurostar began urging passengers to stay home.

In a post on X, passenger trains operator SNCF Voyaguers appealed to passengers not to go to stations and to postpone traveling, if possible, promising all those whose journeys were disrupted would be entitled to exchange their tickets or get a refund. It said affected travelers will be contacted by email or text.

Farandou said the timing and targeted nature of the attacks left him in no doubt of the intent.

The locations of the sites hit -- Courtalain on the Atlantic line, Croisilles in the North and Pagny-sur-Moselle in the East -- were at key junctions in the national network specifically "chosen so that with a fire, we would lose two lines at once," he said.

Advertisement

SNCF said its engineering response teams were already on site to carry out diagnosis and begin repairs.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal condemned what he said were "prepared and coordinated" attacks on SNCF installations, saying the intelligence services and law enforcement were working to find and punish those responsible.

"The consequences on the rail network are massive and serious", he said in a post on X in which he expressed solidarity with his countrymen, especially those preparing to go on their vacations.

The disruption came as organizers prepared the finishing touches to an opening ceremony Friday night that will see more than 10,000 athletes transported past Paris' iconic sights along the River Seine on a flotilla of boats watched by an audience of 300,000 people, VIPs and celebrities.

A massive security operation is in place involving 77,000 national police, gendarmes, troops and private security guards and a sealed security perimeter on both the left and right banks of the Seine.

IOC President Thomas Bach brushed off the sabotage attacks saying he did not think it would affect the opening ceremony and that he had "full confidence" in French authorities.

The attacks also coincided with the start of the "grand départ," the day millions of Parisians traditionally leave the city for their summer vacation.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. calls for 'peaceful outcome' of Venezuelan presidential election
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. calls for 'peaceful outcome' of Venezuelan presidential election
July 25 (UPI) -- The United States warned Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government any political repression and violence ahead of Sunday's presidential election is "unacceptable."
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
World News // 1 day ago
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
July 25 (UPI) -- The coast guards of Taiwan and the Philippines were scouring the South China Sea for a least 10 seamen who remain unaccounted for after their vessels were sunk or damaged by supertyphoon Gaemi.
Ethiopian landslide death toll at 257 with 15,515 people needing evacuation
World News // 20 hours ago
Ethiopian landslide death toll at 257 with 15,515 people needing evacuation
July 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations humanitarian relief agency OCHA said Thursday the death toll from southern Ethiopian landslides rose to 257 as of Wednesday. Deaths are expected to reach up to 500 people.
Netherlands, Denmark prepare to ship 14 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Netherlands, Denmark prepare to ship 14 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine
July 25 (UPI) -- The Netherlands and Denmark will deliver 14 refitted German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by the end of the summer to help meet Kyiv's demand for more firepower to combat Russian aggression.
Putin, Assad meet in Moscow, discuss Middle East 'escalation'
World News // 22 hours ago
Putin, Assad meet in Moscow, discuss Middle East 'escalation'
July 25 (UPI) -- Vladimir Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow, according to a Thursday morning Kremlin announcement. Putin told Assad he wanted the Syrian leader's opinion on the situation in the Middle East.
Climate protest forces delays, cancellations at Frankfurt Airport
World News // 23 hours ago
Climate protest forces delays, cancellations at Frankfurt Airport
July 25 (UPI) -- Climate change activists glued themselves to the tarmac at Germany's busiest airport on Thursday morning, suspending some flights and air traffic around Frankfurt Airport.
British watchdog fines Coinbase CB Payments for taking on 'high-risk' customers
World News // 1 day ago
British watchdog fines Coinbase CB Payments for taking on 'high-risk' customers
July 25 (UPI) -- Britain's Financial Conduct Authority fined Coinbase's CB Payments Limited $4,516,736 for regularly ignoring a requirement that prevented the company from offering services to high-risk customers.
South Korea looks to transform veterans cemetery into global destination
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea looks to transform veterans cemetery into global destination
SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- South Korea is aiming to transform the country's largest veterans cemetery into an international memorial site and tourism destination, officials said Thursday.
Israel retrieves body of Hamas hostage from Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel retrieves body of Hamas hostage from Gaza
July 24 (UPI) -- Israel has recovered the body of a woman who was taken hostage by Hamas during its bloody and surprise October assault and died while in captivity in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking' video of airport arrest
World News // 1 day ago
British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking' video of airport arrest
July 25 (UPI) -- A British police officer has been removed from duty after a video circulated online showing a Greater Manchester law enforcement agent kick and stomp on the head of a prostrated man.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Democrats set rules for virtual roll call as path to nominating presidential candidate emerges
Democrats set rules for virtual roll call as path to nominating presidential candidate emerges
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
Air-sea search on in South China Sea for 10 seamen missing in wake of deadly typhoon
Southwest Airlines ditches open seating, will move to assigned seats
Southwest Airlines ditches open seating, will move to assigned seats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement