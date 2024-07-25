Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 25, 2024 / 2:31 AM

British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking'' video of airport arrest

By Darryl Coote

July 25 (UPI) -- A British police officer has been removed from duty after a video circulated online showing a Greater Manchester law enforcement agent kick and stomp on the head of a prostrated man.

The shot video clip shared online Wednesday shows a police officers armed with a taser kick the face of a man lying on the ground of Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport. Immediately after the officer's foot connects with the man's face, the officer attempts to stomp on the man's head.

Advertisement

Several officers are seen in the video during which a second man is violently detained while seemingly complying with the officers' orders.

Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry of Greater Manchester Police described the video as "truly shocking." He said the public is right to be "extremely concerned" about what they saw.

Related

"The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm," Chaudhry said in a statement.

He added that one male officer has been removed from operational duties.

"We are making a voluntary referral of our policy response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct," he said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the terminal Tuesday night when officers arrested fourth men.

Two of the men were arrested for suspicion of assault, assault of emergency worker, obstruction of police and affray, meaning fighting in a public space that disturbs the peace. The other two men were arrested for suspicion of affray and assault of an emergency worker.

According to Greater Manchester Police, the arrests followed officers responding to reports of an assault at the airpot at 8:25 p.m. local time Tuesday.

The assault the officers were responding to was seen on CCTV of a parking lot ticketing machine.

During the response, three officers were assaulted. A female officer suffered a broken nose while the two other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries that required medical attention, the police department said.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said in a statement that he has seen the "disturbing" video and sees "the widespread and deep concern" it has caused and has raised those concerns with the deputy chief constable.

Diana Johnson, the Home Office minister, added on X that she has asked the Greater Manchester Police for a full update.

Latest Headlines

Israel retrieves body of Hamas hostage from Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel retrieves body of Hamas hostage from Gaza
July 24 (UPI) -- Israel has recovered the body of a woman who was taken hostage by Hamas during its bloody and surprise October assault, and died while in captivity in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
PETA urges Olympic Games to remove equestrian events
World News // 9 hours ago
PETA urges Olympic Games to remove equestrian events
July 24 (UPI) -- A video of an English horsewoman beating a horse while training it four years ago has spurred PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo to demand the Olympics end equestrian competitions.
Deadly Typhoon Gaemi loops off Taiwan coast after flooding Philippines
World News // 13 hours ago
Deadly Typhoon Gaemi loops off Taiwan coast after flooding Philippines
Typhoon Gaemi is looping off Taiwan coast and is expected to be the strongest typhoon to hit Taiwan in eight years, according to new reports.
Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested near London's Heathrow Airport
World News // 14 hours ago
Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested near London's Heathrow Airport
July 24 (UPI) -- Nine Just Stop Oil activists were arrested Wednesday near London's Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiring to interfere with key national infrastructure.
Meta removes 63,000 Nigerian Instagram accounts in sextortion crackdown
World News // 15 hours ago
Meta removes 63,000 Nigerian Instagram accounts in sextortion crackdown
July 24 (UPI) -- Meta said Wednesday it has removed 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria in a sextortion crackdown.
French authorities arrest Russian man for plans to 'destabilize' Olympics
World News // 16 hours ago
French authorities arrest Russian man for plans to 'destabilize' Olympics
July 24 (UPI) -- French authorities said on Tuesday that they arrested a Russian man for allegedly conspiring with "foreign powers" to destabilize the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
U.S. commits up to $667 million to global Pandemic Fund
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. commits up to $667 million to global Pandemic Fund
July 24 (UPI) -- From the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting Wednesday Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States is committing up to $667 million for the global Pandemic Fund through 2026.
New Zealand report documents widespread abuse in state care institutions
World News // 17 hours ago
New Zealand report documents widespread abuse in state care institutions
July 24 (UPI) -- A report released Wednesday by a New Zealand commission said that many who received care in its state-run and faith-based institutions suffered "widespread" abuse at the hands of staff from the 1950s to 2019.
China promises Ukraine foreign minister it will 'help end hostilities' with Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
China promises Ukraine foreign minister it will 'help end hostilities' with Russia
July 24 (UPI) -- Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi promised Chinese would to work to get a ceasefire in Ukraine and restore peace negotiations in his first meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday.
At least 18 killed as Nepali passenger plane crashes on takeoff at Kathmandu airport
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 18 killed as Nepali passenger plane crashes on takeoff at Kathmandu airport
July 24 (UPI) -- A pilot was the lone survivor after a Nepalese commercial aircraft crashed and burst in to flames Wednesday killing at least 18 people as it was taking off from the capital, Kathmandu, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Deadly Typhoon Gaemi loops off Taiwan coast after flooding Philippines
Deadly Typhoon Gaemi loops off Taiwan coast after flooding Philippines
U.S. stock market sees worst single-day loss in 2-year period
U.S. stock market sees worst single-day loss in 2-year period
Judge: Trump's defamation lawsuit against ABC, George Stephanopoulos may go on
Judge: Trump's defamation lawsuit against ABC, George Stephanopoulos may go on
China promises Ukraine foreign minister it will 'help end hostilities' with Russia
China promises Ukraine foreign minister it will 'help end hostilities' with Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement