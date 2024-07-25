British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking'' video of airport arrest

July 25 (UPI) -- A British police officer has been removed from duty after a video circulated online showing a Greater Manchester law enforcement agent kick and stomp on the head of a prostrated man.

The shot video clip shared online Wednesday shows a police officers armed with a taser kick the face of a man lying on the ground of Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport. Immediately after the officer's foot connects with the man's face, the officer attempts to stomp on the man's head.

Advertisement

Several officers are seen in the video during which a second man is violently detained while seemingly complying with the officers' orders.

Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry of Greater Manchester Police described the video as "truly shocking." He said the public is right to be "extremely concerned" about what they saw.

"The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm," Chaudhry said in a statement.

He added that one male officer has been removed from operational duties.

"We are making a voluntary referral of our policy response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct," he said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the terminal Tuesday night when officers arrested fourth men.

Two of the men were arrested for suspicion of assault, assault of emergency worker, obstruction of police and affray, meaning fighting in a public space that disturbs the peace. The other two men were arrested for suspicion of affray and assault of an emergency worker.

According to Greater Manchester Police, the arrests followed officers responding to reports of an assault at the airpot at 8:25 p.m. local time Tuesday.

The assault the officers were responding to was seen on CCTV of a parking lot ticketing machine.

During the response, three officers were assaulted. A female officer suffered a broken nose while the two other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries that required medical attention, the police department said.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said in a statement that he has seen the "disturbing" video and sees "the widespread and deep concern" it has caused and has raised those concerns with the deputy chief constable.

Diana Johnson, the Home Office minister, added on X that she has asked the Greater Manchester Police for a full update.