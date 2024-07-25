Trending
July 25, 2024 / 9:26 AM

Netherlands, Denmark prepare to ship 14 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
The Netherlands and Denmark will deliver 14 reconditioned German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine by summer's end in response to Kyiv's demand for more firepower, the Dutch Defense Ministry said Thursday. Photo courtesy of Netherlands Ministry of Defense
July 25 (UPI) -- The Netherlands and Denmark will deliver 14 reconditioned German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine within weeks in response to Kyiv's demand for more defensive firepower, the Dutch Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Netherlands Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in a news release that 12 of the late 1980s-era tanks purchased by the two countries were back from undergoing a refit by Germany's Rheinmetall, with the last two undergoing final checks Wednesday and Thursday.

All 14 would be delivered by the end of the summer, with Brekelmans saying the 2A4 main battle tank's superior firepower, speed and crew protection would help Ukraine gain the upper hand on the battlefield.

"Ukraine urgently needs more military support, given the heavy fighting on the battlefield. These tanks can play an important role for the Ukrainian army to defend itself against Russian forces," he said.

"The Netherlands, together with allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary. That is crucial to protect Ukraine and keep Putin's aggression at bay."

The Netherlands and Denmark are part of an international consortium formed with Germany in February 2023 to supply Ukraine, for free, with as many as 195 refurbished versions of the older Leopard 1s, the predecessor to the Leopard 2.

Dozens of Leopard tanks of different variants arrived in Ukraine throughout 2023, with many already seeing combat.

Germany announced two weeks ago that it had sent 18 of the A6 variant of the Leopard 2 to Ukraine, along with ammunition and spare parts, as part of the coalition's commitment.

Separately, Spain shipped 10 refurbished Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine last week.

