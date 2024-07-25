Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 25, 2024 / 12:00 AM

Israel retrieves body of Hamas hostage from Gaza

By Darryl Coote
Israel has recovered the body of Maya Goren, 56, who was taken hostage by Hamas during its bloody and surprise October assault, and died while in captivity in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Photo courtesy of Bring Them Home Now
Israel has recovered the body of Maya Goren, 56, who was taken hostage by Hamas during its bloody and surprise October assault, and died while in captivity in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Photo courtesy of Bring Them Home Now

July 24 (UPI) -- Israel has recovered the body of a woman who was taken hostage by Hamas during its bloody and surprise October assault, and died while in captivity in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The body of Maya Goren, 56, of the Nir Oz kibbutz, was retrieved Wednesday from the southern Gazan Strip city of Khan Yunis during a military operation led by Shin Bet investigators.

Advertisement

The bodies of three soldiers killed in the attack on Oct. 7, that were stolen into Gaza were also retrieved. Those bodies have been identified as belonging to Staff Sgt. (res.) Oren Goldin, Staff Sgt. Tomer Ahimas and Sgt. Kiril Brodsky.

The Israel Defense Forces said the operation was conducted based on intelligence gathered from interrogating terrorists.

Related

"The IDF and Shin Bet continue, even at this time, to deploy all operational and intelligence efforts to accomplish the supreme national mission of returning all the hostages," IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

Two-hundred-and-fifty-one Israelis were taken hostage Oct. 7 in the Hamas attack that ignited the ongoing war in Gaza. Some 115 remain in Hamas custody.

Avern Goren, Maya Goren's husband, was killed Oct. 7.

Maya Goren, the kibbutz's kindergarten teacher, had left early that morning to prepare for her pupils when abducted in the attack, according to the Bring Our People Home Foundation. Her husband, Avern Goren, was at home when the attack began, and was initially reported as missing, but was confirmed dead 10 days later, the foundation said.

The IDF confirmed that Maya Goren was dead on Dec. 1.

Goren's kibbutz confirmed in a statement that her body was returned to Israel on Wednesday night.

Her son, Gal Goren, said his mother has been laid to rest.

"Your personal abandonment has finally ended, and you have earned eternal rest beside your beloved, beside father, who was also abandoned and murdered on the same day," he said.

Gal Goren said he was "grateful" to the security forces who brought his mother's body home.

"Even now, we call for the immediate return of the kidnapped -- those alive for rehabilitation and those murdered for burial," he said. "They all deserve this closure, and their abandonment must end. We will not stop fighting for the return of everyone."

Advertisement

The development came days after the IDF confirmed the deaths of two Hamas hostages in Gaza.

Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab were abducted into Gaza on Oct. 7 and the IDF said Monday that the terrorist organization was in possession of their bodies.

Latest Headlines

PETA urges Olympic Games to remove equestrian events
World News // 5 hours ago
PETA urges Olympic Games to remove equestrian events
July 24 (UPI) -- A video of an English horsewoman beating a horse while training it four years ago has spurred PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo to demand the Olympics end equestrian competitions.
Deadly Typhoon Gaemi loops off Taiwan coast after flooding Philippines
World News // 10 hours ago
Deadly Typhoon Gaemi loops off Taiwan coast after flooding Philippines
Typhoon Gaemi is looping off Taiwan coast and is expected to be the strongest typhoon to hit Taiwan in eight years, according to new reports.
Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested near London's Heathrow Airport
World News // 11 hours ago
Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested near London's Heathrow Airport
July 24 (UPI) -- Nine Just Stop Oil activists were arrested Wednesday near London's Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiring to interfere with key national infrastructure.
Meta removes 63,000 Nigerian Instagram accounts in sextortion crackdown
World News // 12 hours ago
Meta removes 63,000 Nigerian Instagram accounts in sextortion crackdown
July 24 (UPI) -- Meta said Wednesday it has removed 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria in a sextortion crackdown.
French authorities arrest Russian man for plans to 'destabilize' Olympics
World News // 13 hours ago
French authorities arrest Russian man for plans to 'destabilize' Olympics
July 24 (UPI) -- French authorities said on Tuesday that they arrested a Russian man for allegedly conspiring with "foreign powers" to destabilize the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
U.S. commits up to $667 million to global Pandemic Fund
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. commits up to $667 million to global Pandemic Fund
July 24 (UPI) -- From the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting Wednesday Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States is committing up to $667 million for the global Pandemic Fund through 2026.
New Zealand report documents widespread abuse in state care institutions
World News // 14 hours ago
New Zealand report documents widespread abuse in state care institutions
July 24 (UPI) -- A report released Wednesday by a New Zealand commission said that many who received care in its state-run and faith-based institutions suffered "widespread" abuse at the hands of staff from the 1950s to 2019.
China promises Ukraine foreign minister it will 'help end hostilities' with Russia
World News // 14 hours ago
China promises Ukraine foreign minister it will 'help end hostilities' with Russia
July 24 (UPI) -- Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi promised Chinese would to work to get a ceasefire in Ukraine and restore peace negotiations in his first meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday.
At least 18 killed as Nepali passenger plane crashes on takeoff at Kathmandu airport
World News // 17 hours ago
At least 18 killed as Nepali passenger plane crashes on takeoff at Kathmandu airport
July 24 (UPI) -- A pilot was the lone survivor after a Nepalese commercial aircraft crashed and burst in to flames Wednesday killing at least 18 people as it was taking off from the capital, Kathmandu, authorities said.
North Korean trash balloon lands on South Korean presidential grounds
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korean trash balloon lands on South Korean presidential grounds
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- Trash carried by a North Korean balloon landed in the compound of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Wednesday, officials said, as cross-border provocations continue to escalate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Deadly Typhoon Gaemi loops off Taiwan coast after flooding Philippines
Deadly Typhoon Gaemi loops off Taiwan coast after flooding Philippines
U.S. unleashes more sanctions targeting Mexican drug cartels over fentanyl trafficking
U.S. unleashes more sanctions targeting Mexican drug cartels over fentanyl trafficking
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement