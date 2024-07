Flight at Germany's Frankfurt airport were disrupted after protesters from Letzte Generation glued their hands to the tarmac. Photo by Letzte Generation/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- Climate change activists glued themselves to the tarmac at Germany's busiest airport on Thursday morning, suspending some flights and air traffic around Frankfurt Airport. The activist group Letzte Generation appeared to take responsibility for the action after posting videos and photos on the social media platform X of some members on the Frankfurt tarmac. Advertisement

"Runways at [Frankfurt Airport are] operational again since 7:50 a.m. following closure due to climate protests," the airport said in a statement on X. "Further delays and cancellations can be expected today. Passengers are requested to check the status of their flights on their airline's website before traveling to the airport."

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com, 23 flights originating from Frankfurt Airport were canceled and 142 were delayed by Thursday afternoon. Fifty-one flights scheduled to arrive in Frankfurt were canceled and 96 were delayed.

The incident came after Letzte Generation activists on Wednesday glued their hands to the tarmac at Germany's Cologne-Bonn Airport, leading to three arrests.

The activist group Oil Kills also attempted to launch demonstrations at Norway's Oslo Airport, Spain's Barcelona Airport and Finland's Helsinki Airport on Wednesday.

In London, nine Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested at two locations on the perimeter roads around Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiring to interfere with key national infrastructure.