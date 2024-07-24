Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 24, 2024 / 12:14 PM

Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested near London's Heathrow Airport

By Doug Cunningham
Nine Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday. Screen capture/Just Stop Oil/X
Nine Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday. Screen capture/Just Stop Oil/X

July 24 (UPI) -- Nine Just Stop Oil activists were arrested Wednesday near London's Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiring to interfere with key national infrastructure.

Airport operations were not disrupted. The arrests were made under Britain's Public Order Act.

Advertisement

"At around 9 a.m., seven Just Stop Oil supporters were arrested at two locations on the perimeter road outside Heathrow. At around 10:50am, the Metropolitan Police confirmed a further two had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to disrupt Heathrow," Just Stop Oil said in a statement.

The group is demanding Britain work with other nations to establish a treaty to end extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Related

"Our new government must take swift and meaningful action to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030, by establishing a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels. Anything less is a death sentence," Sally Davidson, one of the arrested activists, said in a statement.

Metropolitan Police in London said the arrests "prevented significant disruption to the airport and the traveling public."

A Just Stop Oil video posted on its X account showed police arresting the activists.

The activist group said the arrests in Britain came after German activists "blocked air traffic at Cologne Bonn Airport, causing international delays."

The German airport reported that its security area was violated by "unauthorized people" Wednesday morning.

"There has been absolutely no impact on operations whatsoever. Thanks to swift action from the police and airport colleagues, there is no disruption to passenger journeys. Heathrow continues to operate as normal today," A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said.

"We are in full agreement that the aviation industry needs to decarbonize, but unlawful and irresponsible protest activity will not be tolerated," the spokesperson said.

The Just Stop Oil Wednesday statement said, "We refuse to die for fossil fuels. Continued burning of oil, gas and coal, as we pass irreversible tipping points that threaten to spin our climate out of control in a rapidly accelerating way, is jeopardizing the stability on which our entire society depends."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Meta removes 63,000 Nigerian Instagram accounts in sextortion crackdown
World News // 2 hours ago
Meta removes 63,000 Nigerian Instagram accounts in sextortion crackdown
July 24 (UPI) -- Meta said Wednesday it has removed 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria in a sextortion crackdown.
French authorities arrest Russian man for plans to 'destabilize' Olympics
World News // 2 hours ago
French authorities arrest Russian man for plans to 'destabilize' Olympics
July 24 (UPI) -- French authorities said on Tuesday that they arrested a Russian man for allegedly conspiring with "foreign powers" to destabilize the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
U.S. commits up to $667 million to global Pandemic Fund
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. commits up to $667 million to global Pandemic Fund
July 24 (UPI) -- From the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting Wednesday Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States is committing up to $667 million for the global Pandemic Fund through 2026.
New Zealand report documents widespread abuse in state care institutions
World News // 3 hours ago
New Zealand report documents widespread abuse in state care institutions
July 24 (UPI) -- A report released Wednesday by a New Zealand commission said that many who received care in its state-run and faith-based institutions suffered "widespread" abuse at the hands of staff from the 1950s to 2019.
China promises Ukraine foreign minister it will 'help end hostilities' with Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
China promises Ukraine foreign minister it will 'help end hostilities' with Russia
July 24 (UPI) -- Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi promised Chinese would to work to get a ceasefire in Ukraine and restore peace negotiations in his first meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday.
At least 18 killed as Nepali passenger plane crashes on takeoff at Kathmandu airport
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 18 killed as Nepali passenger plane crashes on takeoff at Kathmandu airport
July 24 (UPI) -- A pilot was the lone survivor after a Nepalese commercial aircraft crashed and burst in to flames Wednesday killing at least 18 people as it was taking off from the capital, Kathmandu, authorities said.
North Korean trash balloon lands on South Korean presidential grounds
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korean trash balloon lands on South Korean presidential grounds
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- Trash carried by a North Korean balloon landed in the compound of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Wednesday, officials said, as cross-border provocations continue to escalate.
U.S. invites Sudan's warring sides to cease-fire talks; RSF agrees to participate
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. invites Sudan's warring sides to cease-fire talks; RSF agrees to participate
July 24 (UPI) -- The United States has invited the warring sides in Sudan's bloody civil conflict to U.S.-mediated cease-fire talks to be hosted next month in Switzerland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday.
Prominent Baptist pastor released from Myanmar jail
World News // 13 hours ago
Prominent Baptist pastor released from Myanmar jail
July 23 (UPI) -- A prominent Baptist pastor and religious freedom advocate, jailed since late 2022 in his native Myanmar by the military junta for his religious activity, has been released, a peace advocacy group said.
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
World News // 4 days ago
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
July 19 (UPI) -- A Mongolia forum to address inter-Korean tensions and the regional desertification crisis proposes tree planting as a potential path forward on both issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement