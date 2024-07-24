Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 24, 2024 / 6:59 AM

At least 18 killed as Nepali passenger plane crashes on take-off at Kathmandu airport

By Paul Godfrey
Nepalese rescuers working at the scene of a plane crash Wednesday at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu that killed 18 people with only the captain pulled out alive. Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE
Nepalese rescuers working at the scene of a plane crash Wednesday at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu that killed 18 people with only the captain pulled out alive. Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- A pilot was the lone survivor after a Nepalese passenger aircraft crashed and burst in to flames Wednesday killing at least 18 people shortly after taking off from the capital, Kathmandu, authorities said.

All those killed were thought to be employees of the domestic carrier Saurya Airlines --18 Nepalis and one Yemeni citizen -- on a non-scheduled flight to the country's second-largest city, Pokhara, 125 miles northwest of Kathmandu which the BBC said was a test flight, with a number of those on board said to be technicians.

Advertisement

However, Tribhuvan International Airport spokesman Gyanendra Bhul said the aircraft was en route for maintenance.

In a statement posted on X, the Nepalese Civil Aviation Authority said the Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jet "veered off to the right and crashed on the east side of the runway shortly after takeoff" from the runway.

Related

It named the captain as Manish Ratna Shakya who it said had been rescued and taken to the hospital, adding that his co-pilot was among those killed.

Videos posted online showed the aircraft rolling to the right and downward before hitting the ground, bursting into flames before being engulfed in a huge pall of thick, black smoke. Fire engines and ambulances raced to the crash site immediately afterward.

Advertisement

Airport chief Jagannath Niraula said the crash at around 11:15 a.m. local time "happened as soon as it left the ground, after less than a minute."

However, authorities have yet to comment on any possible cause.

Poor visibility amid rapidly changing weather conditions produced by Nepal's high terrain, landing strips perched on mountainsides and aging fleets in one of Southeast Asia's poorest countries all contribute to making it one of the most difficult places for aircraft to operate.

Nepal has seen many aviation disasters over the years, most of which have been blamed on bad weather and weak enforcement of regulatory standards.

In January 2023 when at least 68 passengers and four crew were killed after a Yeti Airlines turboprop aircraft went down in a gorge near Pokhara.

The deadliest year was 1992 when a Thai Airways Airbus A310 crashed at Kathmandu Airport in July killing 113 people followed two months later by a Pakistan International Airlines crash, also at Kathmandu, killing all 167 passengers and crew on board.

Both aircraft crashed into mountainous terrain on the approach to the airport.

Latest Headlines

North Korean trash balloon lands on South Korean presidential grounds
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korean trash balloon lands on South Korean presidential grounds
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- Trash carried by a North Korean balloon landed in the compound of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Wednesday, officials said, as cross-border provocations continue to escalate.
U.S. invites Sudan's warring sides to cease-fire talks; RSF agrees to participate
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. invites Sudan's warring sides to cease-fire talks; RSF agrees to participate
July 24 (UPI) -- The United States has invited the warring sides in Sudan's bloody civil conflict to U.S.-mediated cease-fire talks to be hosted next month in Switzerland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday.
Prominent Baptist pastor released from Myanmar jail
World News // 7 hours ago
Prominent Baptist pastor released from Myanmar jail
July 23 (UPI) -- A prominent Baptist pastor and religious freedom advocate, jailed since late 2022 in his native Myanmar by the military junta for his religious activity, has been released, a peace advocacy group said.
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
World News // 4 days ago
Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting
July 19 (UPI) -- A Mongolia forum to address inter-Korean tensions and the regional desertification crisis proposes tree planting as a potential path forward on both issues.
Earth in 'uncharted territory' after possibly hottest day ever recorded
World News // 14 hours ago
Earth in 'uncharted territory' after possibly hottest day ever recorded
Temperatures soared to unprecedented heights this past Sunday on what may be the hottest day scientists have ever recorded.
U.S. Treasury sanctions 3 in Africa for financing Islamic State
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions 3 in Africa for financing Islamic State
July 23 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced on Tuesday it was sanctioning three individuals involved with the Islamic State as key financiers and "trusted operatives."
One killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian ferry
World News // 18 hours ago
One killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian ferry
July 23 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian drone strike on a Ferry in southern Russia killed one person and hurt several others as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine continued.
Hamas, Fatah, other Palestinian groups sign 'unity' agreement in Chinese-brokered deal
World News // 21 hours ago
Hamas, Fatah, other Palestinian groups sign 'unity' agreement in Chinese-brokered deal
July 23 (UPI) -- Hamas, Fatah and 12 other Palestinian factions Tuesday signed a landmark Chinese-brokered unification pact aimed at preparing them to jointly administer the Palestinian territories post-war.
EU strips Hungary of key foreign, defense ministerial meeting over Russia ties
World News // 23 hours ago
EU strips Hungary of key foreign, defense ministerial meeting over Russia ties
July 23 (UPI) -- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell ordered a meeting of foreign and defense ministers next month be moved from Budapest to Brussels over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's "peace mission" to Moscow.
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
SEOUL, July 23 (UPI) -- North Korean state media commented on the U.S. presidential race on Tuesday, rejecting the possibility of dialogue no matter which candidate wins and dismissing former President Trump's relationship with Kim Jong Un.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
EU strips Hungary of key foreign, defense ministerial meeting over Russia ties
EU strips Hungary of key foreign, defense ministerial meeting over Russia ties
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Hamas, Fatah, other Palestinian groups sign 'unity' agreement in Chinese-brokered deal
Hamas, Fatah, other Palestinian groups sign 'unity' agreement in Chinese-brokered deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement