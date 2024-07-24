Trending
World News
July 24, 2024 / 10:55 AM

French authorities arrest Russian man for plans to 'destabilize' Olympics

By Clyde Hughes
The Olympic Rings shine on the Eiffel Tower as the city gets ready to host the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France on Monday. French police arrested a Russian man on Tuesday for allegedly plotting to disrupt the games. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
July 24 (UPI) -- French authorities said that they arrested a Russian man for allegedly conspiring with "foreign powers" to destabilize the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

French prosecutors said the Russia-born man, 40, was suspected of colluding to "stir up hostilities" in France.

The suspect was indicted Tuesday and if convicted could face up to 30 years in prison.

Authorities searched the man's home and allegedly found evidence that led them to believe he was "planning to organize events that could lead to destabilization during the Olympic Games," according to Politico.

Officials did not elaborate on what they believed the plans were but one person said it was suspected to be a "large-scale project" and believed he was actively working for Russia.

The plot was not believed to have been a terror attack and the French Interior Ministry did not anticipate any attacks from Russia.

Russia had previously dismissed accusations it was attempting to destabilize France and the Olympics through mass disinformation as "Russophobic."

Russian athletes are permitted to participate in the 2024 Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes amid the invasion of Ukraine.

They, however, are subject to strict eligibility restrictions that do not allow support for Russia's war in Ukraine or promoting Moscow.

Law enforcement has barred 4,340 people from the games through background checks leading up to the competition. They said fewer than 100 were identified as foreign agent suspects.

"We are here to ensure that sports are not used for espionage, cyberattacks or to criticize -- and sometimes even lie about -- France and the French," France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

