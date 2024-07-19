Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 19, 2024 / 3:18 PM / Updated at 5:25 PM

Mongolia forum proposes engagement with North Korea through tree planting

By Michael Marshall

July 19 (UPI) -- Participants at a recent conference in Mongolia to address inter-Korean issues and the regional desertification crisis have proposed tree planting as a way to address both issues.

Mongolia already has a One Billion Trees National Campaign in progress and will host an international conference on combating desertification in 2026. Companies and organizations have pledged to plant more than 600 million trees by 2030.

Advertisement

The Gobi desert, which straddles the China-Mongolia border, has been expanding, absorbing agricultural areas and grasslands. This has generated more-intense dust storms that have affected the Korean peninsula and even Japan.

North Korea also has suffered extensive deforestation as a result of poor agricultural practices. This has resulted in topsoil erosion and landslides, further reducing agricultural production. The government wants to reverse this trend and sent a delegation to the U.N. Environmental Assembly in Nairobi last February, a rarity for North Korea.

Related

The conference participants viewed environmental cooperation as a potential path to open engagement with tightly controlled North Korea. They were attending the 6th Mongolia Forum on Northeast Asia Peaceful Development and Korean Unification. Policy experts, environmentalists, civil society leaders, diplomats and legislators took part from Korea, China, Japan, Russia, and America, as well as from the host country.

Advertisement

Former president of Mongolia, Punsalmaagiin Ochirbat, noted the growing tensions across Northeast Asia, saying that a "Cold War atmosphere and partisanship are spreading and the relations between the two Koreas are becoming more and more confrontational."

He said that Mongolia and its civil society organizations are working closely with similar organizations throughout the region and from the United States to promote greater regional cooperation in a variety of fields, including trade, transport, communications and the environment.

Mongolia has diplomatic relations with both Koreas and shares with North Korea the experience of adapting to life after the end of the Soviet Union and of the subsidies it provided. Mongolia's choice for political democracy and a free market economy represents an alternative model to that chosen by North Korea.

The forum was co-sponsored by Mongolia's Blue Banner NGO that promotes nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful dialogue, the Global Peace Foundation, and Action for Korea United, the largest Korean civil society group working for Korean reunification. The founder and chairman of GPF is Dr. Preston Moon, who also is chairman of UCI, which owns UPI's parent company.

Latest Headlines

Earth in 'uncharted territory' after possibly hottest day ever recorded
World News // 1 hour ago
Earth in 'uncharted territory' after possibly hottest day ever recorded
Temperatures soared to unprecedented heights this past Sunday on what may be the hottest day scientists have ever recorded.
U.S. Treasury sanctions 3 in Africa for financing Islamic State
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions 3 in Africa for financing Islamic State
July 23 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced on Tuesday it was sanctioning three individuals involved with the Islamic State as key financiers and "trusted operatives."
One killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian ferry
World News // 5 hours ago
One killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian ferry
July 23 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian drone strike on a Ferry in southern Russia killed one person and hurt several others as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine continued.
Hamas, Fatah, other Palestinian groups sign 'unity' agreement in Chinese-brokered deal
World News // 7 hours ago
Hamas, Fatah, other Palestinian groups sign 'unity' agreement in Chinese-brokered deal
July 23 (UPI) -- Hamas, Fatah and 12 other Palestinian factions Tuesday signed a landmark Chinese-brokered unification pact aimed at preparing them to jointly administer the Palestinian territories post-war.
EU strips Hungary of key foreign, defense ministerial meeting over Russia ties
World News // 9 hours ago
EU strips Hungary of key foreign, defense ministerial meeting over Russia ties
July 23 (UPI) -- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell ordered a meeting of foreign and defense ministers next month be moved from Budapest to Brussels over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's "peace mission" to Moscow.
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
SEOUL, July 23 (UPI) -- North Korean state media commented on the U.S. presidential race on Tuesday, rejecting the possibility of dialogue no matter which candidate wins and dismissing former President Trump's relationship with Kim Jong Un.
Uganda's president says residents 'playing with fire' if they protest like in Kenya
World News // 20 hours ago
Uganda's president says residents 'playing with fire' if they protest like in Kenya
July 22 (UPI) -- Uganda's residents who are planning anti-corruption protests on Tuesday are "playing with fire," President Yoweri Museven warned.
Korean Air, Japan Airlines buy wide-body jets from Boeing
World News // 23 hours ago
Korean Air, Japan Airlines buy wide-body jets from Boeing
July 22 (UPI) -- Korean Air and Japan Airlines on Monday announced they have placed orders for long-distance jets from Boeing in a vote of confidence for the beleaguered plane manufacturer.
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit nations in Indo-Pacific region
World News // 1 day ago
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit nations in Indo-Pacific region
July 22 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plan to travel to several countries in the Indo-Pacific Region amid high tensions in the Asian area.
Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva gets 6 1/2-year sentence in Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva gets 6 1/2-year sentence in Russia
July 22 (UPI) -- A Russian-American journalist was given a six-and-a-half year prison sentence after a court in Russia quickly rushed through a secret trial widely believed to be a sham.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement