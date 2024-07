A drone flying a giant Ukrainian national flag passes over the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, on August 24, 2022. Ukraine said one of its drones attacked a Russian ferry overnight Tuesday, killing one. File Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko /UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian drone strike on a Ferry in southern Russia killed one person and hurt several others, the region's governor said. Krasnodar Gov. Veniam Kondratyev wrote on Telegram that the ship in the port of Kavkaz was "attacked by drones" and caught fire. Advertisement

"The fire is localized, there is no threat of fire spread. Unfortunately, there are casualties and dead among the crew members and port employees. The victims are being provided with all necessary assistance," he said.

Kavkaz sits near the Kerch Bridge that connects Russia with illegally occupied Crimea.

Russia's defense ministry said it shot down 21 Ukrainian drones overnight and prevented them or the debris from causing any injuries.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the reports of the attack.

In Russian drone attacks overnight, seven Iranian-type drones attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region cutting off power to 50,000 customers.