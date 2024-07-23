Sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday were made as part of the Counter ISIS Finance Group 20th meeting, which focuses on disrupting the financial network of terrorist groups such as the Islamic State, which has been blamed for a series of deadly attacks in Somalia (such as in 2019, pictured), as well as in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo. File Photo by Yusuf Warsame/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced on Tuesday it is sanctioning three individuals involved with the Islamic State as key financiers and "trusted operatives." Named in the sanctions are two South Africans -- Abubakar Swalleh and Zayd Gangat -- and Hamidah Nabagala, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They are accused of enabling Islamic State activities in the DRC, Mozambique and Somalia, along with terrorist cells in South Africa. Advertisement

The Treasury said the announcement was made as part of the Counter ISIS Finance Group 20th meeting on Tuesday which focuses on disrupting the financial network of terrorist groups such as the Islamic State.

"Today's action underscores the crucial work of the Counter ISIS Finance Group and the importance of effective information sharing among coalition countries to target ISIS's facilitation networks," Brian E. Nelson, the Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

"While we have made considerable progress over nearly 10 years since the establishment of this working group, we must remain vigilant because ISIS continues to develop new financial methods."

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller praised the announcement in a separate statement, saying the group, which has more than 80 member countries, is making a difference in hampering the Islamic State's cash flow.

Advertisement

"These individuals are key financiers and enablers of ISIS activities across central, eastern and southern Africa," Miller said. "They serve as critical links between far-flung ISIS operations, allowing ISIS leadership to leverage each affiliate's capabilities to undermine peace and security in the region."