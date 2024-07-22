Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2024 / 4:26 AM

Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions

By Darryl Coote
China and the Philippines said they have reached an "understanding" to simmer tensions in the South China Sea. File photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE
July 22 (UPI) -- In an effort to simmer tensions, the Philippines and China have reached an "understanding" on Manila's resupply of its warship beached on a submerged reef in the disputed South China Sea.

Manilla's Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Sunday that they have "reached an understanding of principles and approaches to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation" with China concerning its routine rotation and resupply of the BRP Sierra Madre, a now derelict warship rusting away on the Second Thomas Shoal.

China confirmed the "provisional arrangment with the Philippines on humanitarian resupply of living necessities" in its own statement on Monday.

It said China will allow the resupply and rotation of personnel to the ship "in a humanitarian spirit" if Manila informs Beijing in advance and if Beijing can monitor the resupply and perform on-site verification.

In a statement in response on Monday, the Philippines said those conditions were not included in the "understanding," stating the need for prior notification and on-site confirmation were "inaccurate."

"I want to stress that the agreement was concluded with the clear understanding by both sides that it will not prejudice our respective national positions," the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The Philippines and China each said that the "understanding" does not mean they will stop asserting their claims to the disputed submerged reef that has been a flashpoint in the conflict and the site of recent and sometimes violet skirmishes between the two nations.

The two countries -- among other Asian nations -- have for decades feuded over the sovereignty of the Second Thomas Shoal, which the Philippines calls the Ayungin Shoal and China calls the Ren'ai Jiao.

In 1999, the Phillipines beached its Sierra Madre warship on the disputed submerged reef that it has manned since in an effort to protect its maritime claims.

However, there has been a recent uptick in clashes between the two nations over the Second Thomas Shoal, with the U.S. Congressional Research Service stating in a report that since 2023, China has increased its pressure on Manila to abandon its outpost, with Cost Guard and militia vessels intercepting the Philippine's resupply boats.

In February of that year, a Chinese Coast Guard ship harassed its Filipino counterpart by deploying laser lights and deliberating blocking its delivery of food and supplies to the Sierra Madre.

The Philippines has also accused Chinese vessels of ramming its ships in region, with the United States in June stating it was standing by Manila in the conflict and condemns Beijing's "escalatory and irresponsible actions."

The Second Thomas Shoal is located about 105 nautical miles from the Philippine island of Palawan and 620 nautical miles from China.

China lays claims to the Second Thomas Shoal and much of the South China Sea via its controversial Nine-Dash-Line maps, which have been rejected by several nations, including the United States. The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration also disregarded the maps in a 2016 decision in a case that was brought against Beijing by Manila.

China on Monday reiterated its claims to the Second Thomas Shoal and the Spratly Islands where it is located as well as the adjacent waters. It said that with the Sierra Madre, the Philippines was violating its sovereignty and that Beijing continues to demand that Manila tow the vessel from the reef.

