Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2024 / 10:31 AM

Ukraine reaches deal with bondholders to restructure debt payments

By Clyde Hughes
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced Ukraine reached a deal to restructure its debt. File Photo by Ukrainian PM Press Office/UPI
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced Ukraine reached a deal to restructure its debt. File Photo by Ukrainian PM Press Office/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine reached an agreement with some of its creditors to restructure its external debt, according to officials on Monday.

Kyiv was facing an Aug. 1 deadline on its $23 billion debt payments that were frozen during the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

"Today, we reached an agreement in principle with the committee of Eurobond holders," Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, according to the Kyiv Independence.

Olena Bilan, the chief economist at the Kyiv bank Dragon Capital, said the agreement in principle still needs to clear some final hurdles.

Related

"To finalize the restructuring process, (the government) needs to get consent from the majority of bondholders," Bilan said. "For this, the government will launch a formal voting process soon."

The potential deal would have BlackRock, Amundi and AmiaCapital, among other creditors, exchange their current bonds for new ones, extending the debt.

"The deal will result in the savings on debt servicing of $11.4 billion over the next three years and $22.75 billion until 2033," the Ukraine finance ministry said, according to Politico. "This will free up vital financial resources, which can be redirected towards defense and social spending."

Advertisement

The deal would also allow Kyiv to pay only the interest through 2029. After that, it would have to begin writing off costs for Bond A, the first in a new series of bond, and then begin amoriitization for Bond B in 2020. Those series will continue to 2036.

Ukraine has struggled with its finances since the Russian invasion in February 2022, leaving some parts of the country in tatters with Moscow controlling swaths of the Ukraine.

Latest Headlines

Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Khan Younis after ordering evacuations
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Khan Younis after ordering evacuations
July 22 (UPI) -- The Israeli military instructed tens of thousands of civilians to leave safe zones in eastern districts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, warning of imminent "forceful" attacks against Palestinian armed groups.
Bangladesh judges slash government hiring quotas but protestors vow to fight on
World News // 2 hours ago
Bangladesh judges slash government hiring quotas but protestors vow to fight on
July 22 (UPI) -- Bangladesh's Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling that a government decision scrapping quotas for civil service hiring was illegal after a week of deadly street violence in which at least 115 people have been
Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
World News // 6 hours ago
Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
July 22 (UPI) -- In an effort to simmer tensions, the Philippines and China have reached an "understanding" on Manila's resupply of its warship beached on a submerged reef in the disputed South China Sea.
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
World News // 21 hours ago
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
July 21 (UPI) -- The government of Pakistan has formed a committee to identify businesses operating in the country to boycott after declaring that Israel is an "entity committing war crimes" for the war in Gaza.
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
World News // 23 hours ago
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
July 21 (UPI) -- Mohammed Abdulsalam, the head spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement, promised Sunday that there are "no red lines" in the response by the Yemeni armed faction to an attack carried out by the U.S.-backed Israel.
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
World News // 1 day ago
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
July 20 (UPI) -- Airports, 911 call centers and other critical infrastructure affected during the global IT outage slowly continued to come back online Saturday.
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
World News // 1 day ago
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is within the "10-yard line."
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
July 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing an end to Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
World News // 1 day ago
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
July 20 (UPI) -- Israeli officials confirmed Saturday the country's military was responsible for a series of missile strikes in Yemen targeting infrastructure controlled by Houthi rebels.
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
World News // 1 day ago
12 dead, 31 missing after highway bridge collapses in Shaanxi, China
July 20 (UPI) -- A heavy rainstorm and flash flooding caused part of a roadway bridge to collapse, killing at least a dozen people in southern Shaanxi province in China, Friday evening.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement