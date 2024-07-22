Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2024 / 9:16 PM

Uganda's president says residents 'playing with fire' if they protest like in Kenya

By Allen Cone
Kenyan police officers patrol the streets during a demonstration against a proposed finance bill in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 27, 2024. File photo by Dennis Ochieng/UPI
1 of 2 | Kenyan police officers patrol the streets during a demonstration against a proposed finance bill in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 27, 2024. File photo by Dennis Ochieng/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Uganda's residents planning anti-corruption protests on Tuesday are "playing with fire," President Yoweri Museven warned.

Young Ugandans have drawn inspiration from activists in neighboring Kenya in east Africa who forced President William Ruto to drop plans to increase taxes. They now want him to resign.

Advertisement

But at least 50 people have been killed in clashes with security forces since June 18, according to figures released by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Museveni, who took power in 1986, is taking a hard stand against the demonstrators.

Related

"What right ... do you have to seek to generate chaotic behavior?" Museveni said in a three-hour address Saturday. "We are busy producing ... cheap food, other people in other parts of the world are starving ... you here want to disturb us. You are playing with fire because we cannot allow you to disturb us."

Protesters are worried they may be harmed.

"Just in case I get abducted or I die in the march, you can use this [photo] for creating awareness. Otherwise, tell mum I played a fundamental role in saving my country! I know she will be happy!" one activist Ashiraf Hector wrote on X.

Advertisement

Another wrote: "Tomorrow, very early in the morning, I will join my fellow young people as we march to parliament against escalating corruption in Uganda. We will come face to face with murderers and in case things go south for me, this is my official portrait."

Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index reported Uganda is high in public sector corruption, ranking 141 out of 180 countries.

An estimated $2.7 billion in public funding is diverted each year, to its anti-graft body, the Inspectorate of Government.

"The thieves are parasites that must be stamped out," Museveni said about his administration's fight against graft last month.

The U.S. and British government earlier this year barred Uganda's parliamentary speaker, Anita Annet Among, from traveling there after she also was accused of corruption.

Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu have been charged in court over a scandal involving the theft of thousands of metal roofing sheets intended for vulnerable communities in the north-eastern Karamoja region.

Advertisement

In Kenya, Ruti says "Enough is enough." He came into power in 2022. More protests are planned there in Kenya on Tuesday.

Kenya's main opposition leader Raila Odinga is backing the protesters.

Latest Headlines

Korean Air, Japan Airlines buy wide-body jets from Boeing
World News // 2 hours ago
Korean Air, Japan Airlines buy wide-body jets from Boeing
July 22 (UPI) -- Korean Air and Japan Airlines on Monday announced they have placed orders for long-distance jets from Boeing in a vote of confidence for the beleaguered plane manufacturer.
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit nations in Indo-Pacific region
World News // 4 hours ago
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit nations in Indo-Pacific region
July 22 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plan to travel to several countries in the Indo-Pacific Region amid high tensions in the Asian area.
Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva gets 6 1/2-year sentence in Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva gets 6 1/2-year sentence in Russia
July 22 (UPI) -- A Russian-American journalist was given a six-and-a-half year prison sentence after a court in Russia quickly rushed through a secret trial widely believed to be a sham.
Six killed in shooting at Croatian elderly care home
World News // 8 hours ago
Six killed in shooting at Croatian elderly care home
July 22 (UPI) -- At least six people died and several injured after a gunman entered a home for the elderly in Croatia and opened fire, authorities said.
Danish authorities arrest anti-whaling activist Paul Watson
World News // 9 hours ago
Danish authorities arrest anti-whaling activist Paul Watson
July 22 (UPI) -- Renowned anti-whaler and former reality show star Paul Watson was arrested in Greenland on Sunday and could face extradition to Japan for alleged actions that happened a decade ago, his organization said.
Ukraine reaches deal with bondholders to restructure debt payments
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine reaches deal with bondholders to restructure debt payments
July 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine reached an agreement with some of its creditors to restructure the external debt of the war-torn country, according to officials on Monday.
Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Khan Younis after ordering evacuations
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Khan Younis after ordering evacuations
July 22 (UPI) -- The Israeli military instructed tens of thousands of civilians to leave safe zones in eastern districts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, warning of imminent "forceful" attacks against Palestinian armed groups.
Bangladesh judges slash government hiring quotas but protestors vow to fight on
World News // 13 hours ago
Bangladesh judges slash government hiring quotas but protestors vow to fight on
July 22 (UPI) -- Bangladesh's Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling that a government decision scrapping quotas for civil service hiring was illegal after a week of deadly street violence in which at least 115 people have been
Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
World News // 17 hours ago
Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
July 22 (UPI) -- In an effort to simmer tensions, the Philippines and China have reached an "understanding" on Manila's resupply of its warship beached on a submerged reef in the disputed South China Sea.
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
July 21 (UPI) -- The government of Pakistan has formed a committee to identify businesses operating in the country to boycott after declaring that Israel is an "entity committing war crimes" for the war in Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Possible vice presidential picks endorse Kamala Harris
Possible vice presidential picks endorse Kamala Harris
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement