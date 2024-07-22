Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 22, 2024 / 12:06 PM

Danish authorities arrest anti-whaling activist Paul Watson

By Clyde Hughes
Canadian-American animal rights activist Paul Watson, founder of Sea Shepherd and co-founder of Greenpeace, holds a press conference at the penal facility in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, May 21, 2012. He was arrested in Greenland on Sunday. File Photo by Emily Wabitsch/EPA
Canadian-American animal rights activist Paul Watson, founder of Sea Shepherd and co-founder of Greenpeace, holds a press conference at the penal facility in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, May 21, 2012. He was arrested in Greenland on Sunday. File Photo by Emily Wabitsch/EPA

July 22 (UPI) -- Renowned anti-whaling activist and former reality show star Paul Watson was arrested in Greenland on Sunday and could face extradition to Japan for alleged actions that happened a decade ago, his organization said.

Watson, co-founder of the marine conservation group Greenpeace and star of the television series Whale Wars, was taken into custody by Denmark authorities in Nuuk, Greenland, as his ship stopped to refuel.

Advertisement

The Captain Paul Watson Foundation said he was traveling from Ireland to the North Pacific to track down a Japanese whaling ship.

"The arrest is believed to be related to a former Red Notice issued for Captain Watson's previous anti-whaling interventions in the Antarctic region," said the foundation's website. "Over a dozen Danish police and SWAT team members boarded the M/Y John Paul DeJoria as soon as it made port.

Related

"After a handcuffed Captain Watson was led off of the ship, he was taken to the local police station. The crew and foundation have no means to contact him or have had no further news. Watson remains in custody and it is unknown whether Denmark will allow Mr. Watson to be extradited to Japan."

Advertisement

Interpol issued a Red Notice for Watson in 2012 after the Japan Coast Guard issued an arrest warrant for him in 2010. The Japan Coast Guard told CNN that it was aware of Watson's arrest in Greenland and would "respond appropriately in coordination and cooperation with related organizations."

Watson's tactics against the whaling industry have landed him in legal trouble around the world. He was jailed in Germany in 2012 on an international arrest warrant by Costa Rica for "endangering" a fishing vessel near Guatemala in 2002.

He had earlier gained fame for the television show Whale Wars on the Animal Planet network which showed him tracking, distracting and even ramming vessels that hunted whales.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine reaches deal with bondholders to restructure debt payments
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine reaches deal with bondholders to restructure debt payments
July 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine reached an agreement with some of its creditors to restructure the external debt of the war-torn country, according to officials on Monday.
Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Khan Younis after ordering evacuations
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel launches airstrikes on eastern Khan Younis after ordering evacuations
July 22 (UPI) -- The Israeli military instructed tens of thousands of civilians to leave safe zones in eastern districts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, warning of imminent "forceful" attacks against Palestinian armed groups.
Bangladesh judges slash government hiring quotas but protestors vow to fight on
World News // 4 hours ago
Bangladesh judges slash government hiring quotas but protestors vow to fight on
July 22 (UPI) -- Bangladesh's Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling that a government decision scrapping quotas for civil service hiring was illegal after a week of deadly street violence in which at least 115 people have been
Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
World News // 8 hours ago
Philippines, China reach 'understanding' to lower South China Sea tensions
July 22 (UPI) -- In an effort to simmer tensions, the Philippines and China have reached an "understanding" on Manila's resupply of its warship beached on a submerged reef in the disputed South China Sea.
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
World News // 23 hours ago
Pakistan declares Israel an entity committing war crimes
July 21 (UPI) -- The government of Pakistan has formed a committee to identify businesses operating in the country to boycott after declaring that Israel is an "entity committing war crimes" for the war in Gaza.
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
World News // 1 day ago
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
July 21 (UPI) -- Mohammed Abdulsalam, the head spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement, promised Sunday that there are "no red lines" in the response by the Yemeni armed faction to an attack carried out by the U.S.-backed Israel.
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
World News // 1 day ago
More flights canceled amid slow recovery from IT outage
July 20 (UPI) -- Airports, 911 call centers and other critical infrastructure affected during the global IT outage slowly continued to come back online Saturday.
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
World News // 1 day ago
Antony Blinken calls Hamas-Israel cease-fire within the '10-yard line'
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is within the "10-yard line."
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
July 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing an end to Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
World News // 1 day ago
Israel confirms missile attack on Houthi targets in Yemeni port city
July 20 (UPI) -- Israeli officials confirmed Saturday the country's military was responsible for a series of missile strikes in Yemen targeting infrastructure controlled by Houthi rebels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement